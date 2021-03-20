‘So much better’, ‘Get this man a proper contract’ – These Portsmouth fans heap praise on individual after big win

Danny Cowley got off to the perfect start as Portsmouth boss, with his team coming from behind to beat Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.

The former Lincoln chief was named as Kenny Jackett’s successor yesterday, on a deal that will run until the end of the season initially.

However, Cowley has ambitions to have the role long-term, and he did his prospects no harm by leading Pompey to their first comeback win since 2019 against Ipswich Town this afternoon.

Tom Naylor equalised for the hosts after James Norwood had put the Tractor Boys ahead, with Marcus Harness getting the winner in the second half.

The result moved Portsmouth into the play-off places ahead of the rest of today’s games, and whilst they will probably end the day outside the top six, there is an optimism and excitement around the club now.

Cowley is the man for the job. Ik it’s only 1 game but I personally have seen enough. Get this man a proper contract. #DannyCowley #cowleymagic #pompey #portsmouthfc — Dan Ellis (@DanEllis678) March 20, 2021

A high line – aggressive – high tempo – pressing – playing from the back Pompey football team 😍 https://t.co/TuZuZrjxsk — Cowley In (@frattonendblog) March 20, 2021

Not only have the Cowley brothers won their first game in charge but they’ve also broken the record of 2 years without a win when going behind. Announce lifetime contracts. — Jordan (@JordanCrane97) March 20, 2021

Great performance with a lot of energy. The pressing intensity was kept up throughout the match. If this is the Cowley style then it's a breath of fresh air. Just the start we needed. Let's keep it going. https://t.co/eGpHsr8xOX — Grant Rencourt (@GrantRencourt) March 20, 2021

A 𝗹𝗼𝘁 of encouragement from the sidelines IT’S A COWLEY MASTERCLASS!!! THE COWLEY ERA HAS BEGUN!!!#Pompey pic.twitter.com/cOo2kZYDfp — Connor Phillips (@ConnorPFC1997) March 20, 2021

Early days in the cowley management so don’t wanna get to hyped but so much better! It looked like we actually wanted to win the ball and work for each other!!! Well played @Pompey c’mon the blues!! @ExpressFM — mr m (@mrmatthews8888) March 20, 2021