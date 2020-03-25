Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘So many Millwall greats in that video’ – Some Lions fans react to memorable Wembley moment

Published

1 min ago

on

Millwall have enjoyed a number of memorable moments in recent years, including two promotions, four play-off finals and an FA Cup semi-final.

And with the EFL suspending fixtures until 30 April at the earliest, the Lions’ Twitter account has been giving supporters the opportunity to relive some of their greatest games and goals from recent times, whilst we wait for the resumption of the Championship season.

On Tuesday, it was the League One play-off final against Swindon Town back in 2010 and Paul Robinson’s winner.

Having scored Millwall’s second goal in front of that memorable atmosphere against Huddersfield Town at The Den in semi-finals, the Lions captain was at his again at Wembley, poking home the goal that sent them back to the Championship, just 12 months on from their defeat to Scunthorpe United at the same stage.

Robinson has always been an extremely popular figure in SE16 and this only enhanced his status as a Millwall legend.

Lions fans were quick to react to the moment on Twitter, you can see some of the best below…

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of  Millwall discussion going on in the Vital Millwall Forum! Click here to get involved!


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘So many Millwall greats in that video’ – Some Lions fans react to memorable Wembley moment

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: