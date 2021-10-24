‘So low on confidence’ – These Portsmouth fans discuss individual after Accrington draw

It was a mixed day for Portsmouth on Saturday, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley at The Wham Stadium.

After taking the lead through Ronan Curtis, second half goals from Harry Pell and Matt Butcher put the hosts ahead.

However, Pompey would claim a point with less than five minutes remaining, as Marcus Harness fired in a late equaliser.

Even so, that result means that Portsmouth have still only won one of their last 13 games in all competitions, so some fans were still not entirely happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Did these 25 Portsmouth transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 1) Have Portsmouth ever signed Shaun Williams from MK Dons? Yes No

One player who would come in for criticism was John Marquis, with the striker somewhat struggling in front of goal, as he failed to add to his rather below par return of three goals from 14 league games so far this season.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Pompey supporters had to say about the 29-year-old, after his latest performance.

Excellent performance from #Pompey today.

Dominated most of the game & looked threatening.

4 at the back was so much more solid, though far from perfect yet.

Deserved 3 points but will take a point.

Only downside for me was Marquis seemingly so low on confidence he wouldn’t shoot — Big Pompey Dave (@davesargent) October 23, 2021

I want to like Marquis but he kills us every week #pompey — James Rafter (@jamesrafter94) October 23, 2021

Let Marquis leave on a free please 1 win In 12 is nothing to be proud of the Chuckle brothers would do a better job We are absolutely shocking — Jack (@Jack84pfc) October 23, 2021

TERMINATE MARQUIS CONTRACT IMMEDIATELY — z (@ZDPFC) October 23, 2021

Still no time for Azeez and Ahadme doesn’t get on the bench. Is that because he may not score ? Marquis can’t either but gets on every week 😡😡 — Roy (@Roydini25) October 23, 2021

John Marquis the weak link yet stays on — loftus (@thiskidloftus) October 23, 2021

John Marquis is actually awful isn’t he 😂 — Judd. (@JuddPFC95) October 23, 2021