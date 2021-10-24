Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘So low on confidence’ – These Portsmouth fans discuss individual after Accrington draw

Published

9 mins ago

on

It was a mixed day for Portsmouth on Saturday, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley at The Wham Stadium.

After taking the lead through Ronan Curtis, second half goals from Harry Pell and Matt Butcher put the hosts ahead.

However, Pompey would claim a point with less than five minutes remaining, as Marcus Harness fired in a late equaliser.

Even so, that result means that Portsmouth have still only won one of their last 13 games in all competitions, so some fans were still not entirely happy as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Did these 25 Portsmouth transfers actually happen?

1 of 25

1) Have Portsmouth ever signed Shaun Williams from MK Dons?

One player who would come in for criticism was John Marquis, with the striker somewhat struggling in front of goal, as he failed to add to his rather below par return of three goals from 14 league games so far this season.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Pompey supporters had to say about the 29-year-old, after his latest performance.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘So low on confidence’ – These Portsmouth fans discuss individual after Accrington draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: