‘So it begins’ – Many Derby County fans react to news of bid being accepted for midfielder

Derby County fans have been reacting to the news that Graeme Shinnie looks set to leave after a bid was accepted from an ‘unnamed club’.

DerbyshireLive reported earlier today that a bid was accepted from an unnamed club with journalist Alan Nixon suggesting the Scotsman could be on his way to Wigan Athletic.

He Said: “Wigan. Lead race for Shinnie at Derby. Ironic after their own admin issues. Others taking a look too.”

It’s bad news for Derby who lost veteran defender Phil Jagielka earlier this week as his contract was cancelled as a result of the latest embargo imposed by the EFL.

The EFL are demanding Derby show proof of funds to ensure they can remain operational until the end of the season adding to the twists and turns of Derby’s administration and takeover saga.

Shinnie has endeared himself to Derby supporters with full blooded, tenacious performances and displayed the passion they felt was needed for the huge task of staying in the Championship.

News broke just before Derby announced their starting XI for their game against Sheffield United giving supporters just enough time to digest the bad news on Twitter.

Here’s what they’ve been saying:

And so it begins…. Can’t actually take much more lol. https://t.co/Nc7K2Zfz0U — 𝐆 𝐄 𝐌 (@Gem_Szr) January 15, 2022

Here we go 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/GtWib5Da2K — Jack Orton (@TheJackOrton96) January 15, 2022

Sickening. There was talk of the administrators asking the squad if anyone particularly wanted to leave. If true, looks like he’s taken up the offer. #dcfc https://t.co/VZY6lvZMRT — Alex Taylor (@ACTaylor96) January 15, 2022

Beginning of the end https://t.co/dmZPbcvk2Z — sean igoe (@hutch172) January 15, 2022

Beginning of the end, this time next week will be a lot more gone #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/xDX7SEUtwY — Daniel Tomlinson (@dannyt2901) January 15, 2022

when am i gonna learn that i can indeed feel worse than i did 5 minutes ago🙃 https://t.co/XiFdsh6hkR — simran (@simranatwalx) January 15, 2022

My heart just shattered https://t.co/GQRcJbDJrI — Jimmy Gregory 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JimmyDCFC) January 15, 2022