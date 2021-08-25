‘So ineffective’, ‘Just isn’t very good’ – These West Brom fans slam performance of player following Arsenal drubbing

Valerien Ismael decided to shuffle the West Brom pack massively for the visit of Arsenal to The Hawthorns in the Carabao Cup – and it had disastrous consequences.

The Baggies’ lack of squad depth was apparent as Ismael’s 11 changes to the line-up that beat Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, with just a handful of senior players in the starting team including Robert Snodgrass, Cedric Kipre, Adam Reach and Alex Palmer.

Younger players like Saul Shotton, Quevin Castro and Taylor Gardner-Hickman were given a chance to try and impress as well, but Arsenal’s perceived second 11 was stacked with international quality.

And the likes of Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and co were far too strong for the Midlands side, with the Gunners running out 6-0 victors, with Aubameyang netting a hat-trick to add to goals from Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

One other senior man for West Brom who got a start was Kenneth Zohore, who had been dropped from West Brom’s last two league squads and from his performance tonight he will not be getting back in anytime soon.

With the arrival of Jordan Hugill, Zohore has been pushed even further down the pecking order and despite coming up against a strong centre-back pairing of Sead Kolasinac and Rob Holding, the Dane was targeted for a poor game by fans on social media.

Hope that’s the last I see of Zohore #wba — Chris Caddick (@cadders10) August 25, 2021

Can’t see zohore playing again tbh #wba — Greg Whitehouse (@GregWhitehouse3) August 25, 2021

Zohore has absolutely chucked it in tonight, he couldn't wait to get off that pitch from the 1st whistle, all whilst young lads are playing their hearts out against some real quality. He should never wear the shirt again. #wba — Adam (@A_Kemo26) August 25, 2021

Zohore is so ineffective we might as well put on the ball boy. #wba — Mark Mansell (@MarkMansell) August 25, 2021

Does Zohore know he's allowed to run? #WBA — Jamie Watts (@jmewatts90) August 25, 2021

Kenneth Zohore has the build and physique of someone who should be an absolute bully of a striker. But he just isn’t very good is he #wba — AshTurner (@AshTurnerDJ) August 25, 2021

Zohore doesnt fancy it … #wba — PJ 💙 (@PJSoulboy) August 25, 2021

Not sure what zohore actually offers. Every time he plays he’s woeful #wba — West Brom Xtra (@WestBromXtra) August 25, 2021