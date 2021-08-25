Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘So ineffective’, ‘Just isn’t very good’ – These West Brom fans slam performance of player following Arsenal drubbing

Valerien Ismael decided to shuffle the West Brom pack massively for the visit of Arsenal to The Hawthorns in the Carabao Cup – and it had disastrous consequences.

The Baggies’ lack of squad depth was apparent as Ismael’s 11 changes to the line-up that beat Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, with just a handful of senior players in the starting team including Robert Snodgrass, Cedric Kipre, Adam Reach and Alex Palmer.

Younger players like Saul Shotton, Quevin Castro and Taylor Gardner-Hickman were given a chance to try and impress as well, but Arsenal’s perceived second 11 was stacked with international quality.

And the likes of Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and co were far too strong for the Midlands side, with the Gunners running out 6-0 victors, with Aubameyang netting a hat-trick to add to goals from Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

One other senior man for West Brom who got a start was Kenneth Zohore, who had been dropped from West Brom’s last two league squads and from his performance tonight he will not be getting back in anytime soon.

With the arrival of Jordan Hugill, Zohore has been pushed even further down the pecking order and despite coming up against a strong centre-back pairing of Sead Kolasinac and Rob Holding, the Dane was targeted for a poor game by fans on social media.


