Stoke City have been linked with a potential move for free agent Ciaran Clark.

According to Alan Nixon, the Potters are weighing up a move for the centre back following the close of the transfer window.

While new signings cannot be made, free agents can still be registered to squads, allowing the Championship side to sign anyone without a club.

Clark departed Newcastle United during the summer following the conclusion of his contract.

The Irishman spent last season out on loan with Sheffield United, where he helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League.

Will Ciaran Clark be a good signing for Stoke City?

FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley believes that Clark could have a positive impact on Alex Neil’s side.

He has highlighted a lack of defensive options in Clark’s position, claiming that he would be a much-welcomed arrival to the team.

“Stoke are short of left-sided centre halves and he is one, which is great,” Rowley told Football League World.

“Stoke are short of experience at the back as well, he’s got plenty of it, of course playing a lot in the Premier League, so that’s great as well.

“He can also play left-back, and after losing Josh Tymon on deadline day, that’s really welcome as well.

“So he ticks a lot of boxes.

“Of course, I think Stoke would have preferred to have signed someone during the transfer window, rather than rely on a free agent.

“But Stoke have signed a lot of players this summer and done a lot of business and bringing in a free agent, particularly of Clark’s pedigree, is good cover if nothing else.

“It’d be great if he was more than that, I’ll be happy if he came in.”

Clark had fallen out of favour at Newcastle under Eddie Howe, as the team looked to go from competing against relegation to competing for European qualification.

But the defender showed what he is still capable of last year during his time with Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Clark featured 10 times for the Blades, contributing two goals from defence as the side finished second in the table.

Stoke have made a disappointing start to the new Championship campaign, winning just two of their opening five league games.

Next up for the Potters is a clash away to Norwich City on 16 September following the international break.

Should Stoke City pursue a deal to sign Ciaran Clark?

Clark showed he can still compete at a Championship level last season, even if he was in and out of the side for most of the year.

The defender would bring plenty of experience to the side and his versatility could be a huge asset to have in the squad.

Clark can be a bit error prone, but he is still a strong defender when playing at his absolute best.

Considering he is a free agent, there is little risk to getting this deal over the line during the international break.