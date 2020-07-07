Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘So harsh’, ‘I’d be fuming’ – Many Leeds United fans share the same view on the back of Marcelo Bielsa squad insight

Published

2 hours ago

on

Marcelo Bielsa is predicting that Leeds United will be able to welcome back Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa for this week’s meeting with Stoke City at Elland Road.  

Leeds were without the pair for their win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, with Dallas struggling with a muscle injury and Costa nursing a knee problem.

However, as per Phil Hay, they are both in contention to take on Stoke on Thursday evening, with Bielsa admitting the pair will ‘probably’ play.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11

Josh Warrington.

Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski had stepped into the side against Blackburn and done extremely well, with Douglas putting in his best performance in a Leeds shirt since signing in 2018 and Alioski continuing his fine post-postponement form.

Many fans are hoping to see that pair retain their place in the side on Thursday, but Bielsa’s words have them concerned that he’s going to be reverting to personnel that weren’t exactly clicking before Saturday.

Here, we take a look at what has been said in reaction to that, with many fans urging Bielsa to stick with the same side that won so convincingly at Blackburn…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘So harsh’, ‘I’d be fuming’ – Many Leeds United fans share the same view on the back of Marcelo Bielsa squad insight

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: