‘So harsh’, ‘I’d be fuming’ – Many Leeds United fans share the same view on the back of Marcelo Bielsa squad insight

Marcelo Bielsa is predicting that Leeds United will be able to welcome back Stuart Dallas and Helder Costa for this week’s meeting with Stoke City at Elland Road.

Leeds were without the pair for their win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, with Dallas struggling with a muscle injury and Costa nursing a knee problem.

However, as per Phil Hay, they are both in contention to take on Stoke on Thursday evening, with Bielsa admitting the pair will ‘probably’ play.

Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski had stepped into the side against Blackburn and done extremely well, with Douglas putting in his best performance in a Leeds shirt since signing in 2018 and Alioski continuing his fine post-postponement form.

Many fans are hoping to see that pair retain their place in the side on Thursday, but Bielsa’s words have them concerned that he’s going to be reverting to personnel that weren’t exactly clicking before Saturday.

Here, we take a look at what has been said in reaction to that, with many fans urging Bielsa to stick with the same side that won so convincingly at Blackburn…

Hope that means just be involved. We shouldn’t change the team imo. — Tom Huffinley (@THuff1994) July 7, 2020

Do not change the starting line up — Ben Chambers (@_BCLUFC) July 7, 2020

would rather have Alioski playing at the moment over Costa. Putting decent balls in lately — Jord (@jorddd_) July 7, 2020

You’d imagine he means off the bench though right? Would be harsh on Douglas and Alioski otherwise. — Jordy Phillips (@JordyP1993) July 7, 2020

I’d be fuming if Costa came back into that 11. — Christopher 🕴 (@CM4892) July 7, 2020

So harsh on Douglas and Alioski. Both brilliant on Saturday — 92 Leeds (@LeedsUtd1992) July 7, 2020

I was hoping Douglas would keep his place — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) July 7, 2020

why change a winning side? — Jack Cornes (@Jackclufc) July 7, 2020

Ah don’t change it Marcelo! — Lee.ds (@anyoldsport) July 7, 2020