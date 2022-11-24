“So hard to imagine how this deal gets done” – Birmingham City’s chances of completing Wolves deal questioned

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has issued his verdict on the likelihood of Birmingham City signing Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis.

The defender has been on loan with the Blues this campaign and has become a crucial player in John Eustace’s side.

The centre-back has started all but one of the team’s games in the Championship this season, having also been with the team for the start of the 2021-22 term.

Sanderson has become a fan favourite player at St. Andrew’s and has contributed massively to the side’s good defensive record under Eustace.

But O’Rourke is not optimistic that a deal can be reached with his parent club Wolves over a long-term move to the club.

“He’s obviously had a very good loan spell so far,” O’Rourke told Football League World.

“I’m sure Birmingham boss John Eustace would like to make that signing permanent.

“But again, there’s so many things going on at Birmingham that it’s so hard to imagine how this deal gets done.

“We still haven’t got the ownership issue resolved, so that makes transfer dealings quite difficult for everybody involved, and I don’t know how much finances are available at Birmingham to maybe tempt Wolves into selling Dion Sanderson as well.

“On the flip side of that, you’ve got a new manager now at Wolves in Julen Lopetegui who might look at everybody in his squad and see if he’s gonna give them a fresh opportunity.

“And I think defensively Wolves have struggled so far this year, so maybe he might be alerted to Sanderson’s form at Birmingham, and maybe think he could do a job for him.”

Birmingham are currently 13th in the league table with the season currently on break due to the World Cup.

Up next for Eustace’s side will be a trip to face Blackpool on 10 December.

The Verdict

Sanderson has performed admirably for Birmingham this season and would be an obvious transfer target in an ideal world.

However, there may prove to be too many stumbling blocks for the Championship side to get a permanent deal over the line.

The 22-year-old has proven himself as a more than capable player at this level, but perhaps Lopetegui may give him a chance in the Premier League.

Perhaps if Birmingham can figure out the ownership situation in time for January or the summer window then maybe that will increase their chances of getting a deal done for Sanderson.