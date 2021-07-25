‘So happy’ – Stefan Johansen speaks out as return to QPR is confirmed

QPR have recently confirmed that they have signed Stefan Johansen on a permanent basis from Championship rivals Fulham.

Johansen spent the 2020/21 season on loan with the Rs, and caught the eye with some strong performances for Mark Warburton’s side, as they finished ninth in the second-tier standings.

He had previously been on the books with Fulham, but found regular game time hard to come by with the Cottagers, which resulted in him being loaned out.

The Norwegian midfielder made a good impression with the Rs as well, as he averaged a 6.79 rating on Whoscored during the 2020/21 season, which put him eighth on the list for QPR.

Johansen spent five years with Fulham, although he found minutes tough to find after they won promotion into the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, although they have recently dropped back into the second tier.

Johansen took to Twitter after his return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium was confirmed, and expressed his delight at signing permanently for the Rs ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

So happy to be back at @officialqpr. 🔵⚪️ Thanks so much for all support.🙌🏼 Also thanks for the warm welcome at the stadium today for me and my daughter 🙌🏼 https://t.co/oB6tfD00qA — Stefan Johansen (@stefanjohansen) July 24, 2021

QPR are set to take on London-rivals Millwall in their opening match of the 2020/21 season, in what could potentially be a tough test for Mark Warburton’s men.

The Verdict:

This is a real coup for QPR this summer.

Johansen is a player they’ll know all about after his loan spell with the club, and they’ll be delighted to have secured his services on a permanent basis ahead of the new Championship season.

QPR really impressed me in the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign, and if they can build on those impressive showings, then it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see them challenging for promotion back into the Premier League this term.

They’re starting to put together a strong squad, and Johansen will be hoping he can play his part in their bid for promotion this season.