‘So happy’, ‘Masterclass incoming’ – Many West Brom fans excited as winger clarifies future

West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki has announced that he is “not going anywhere” after reports suggested he was set to join Besiktas, which has drawn an excited response from many fans of the club.

beIN SPORTS Turkey reported earlier this week that the 32-year-old had agreed to join the Istanbul outfit and was set to leave the Hawthorns.

Grosicki, who only joined in January and helped the Baggies secure promotion to the Premier League last term, has taken to Twitter to respond to speculation about his future.

The Poland international clarified that he had been in Istanbul but just on holiday with his wife and that there was nothing else going on.

Jestem w Stambule i dobrze spędzam czas z żona 💙 Nic więcej się nie dzieje #plotki @WBA 💙💙💙 — Kamil Grosicki (@GrosickiKamil) August 9, 2020

The winger featured 14 times in the second part of the 2019/20 campaign, adding one goal and three assists, having grabbed eight goals and four assists for Hull City before he made the switch.

West Brom are likely to have a busy summer as they prepare for the Premier League but it appears Grosicki’s departure is not something they need to worry about.

He certainly appears to be popular among the Baggies faithful already with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their joy at him staying.

Read their reaction here:

Good because we need more moments like this! 😁 pic.twitter.com/CDfWerBhtm — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) August 9, 2020

Great to hear, you’re very much needed Mr Turbo! 💙🤍💙🤍 — R. Smith (@Albionwestand) August 9, 2020

What a bloke. My king 🤩 — King Kamil 🤩 (@King_Kamillll) August 9, 2020

So happy with this statement ATID boing boing — Michael (@Michael65101368) August 9, 2020

yesSs!!! turbo 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Brett kitson (@kitson_brett) August 9, 2020

YESSSSS TURBOOO — Mudkip 🦆 (@BaggiesForever3) August 9, 2020

thank god — Liam Jones 🆙 (@liamjackjones) August 9, 2020

Kamil Grosicki premier league masterclass incoming next season https://t.co/dIWp0oNyuK — (P)brandon🍋 (@rocknrolllstar_) August 9, 2020