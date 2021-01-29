‘So happy’, ‘Fantastic news’ – These QPR fans are delighted after player update

Queens Park Rangers have announced this afternoon that Ilias Chair has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new four-and-a-half year contract.

🪑2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ 𝗜𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿 has signed a new contract with #QPR until 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱! — QPR FC (@QPR) January 29, 2021

The 23-year-old has been one of the R’s outstanding performers this season, scoring five goals in 25 games, whilst his overall ability on the ball and creativity has been great to watch from an attacking midfield position.

However, like many in Mark Warburton’s squad, there were doubts over what the future held for Chair, but the news was confirmed that he has extended his stay.

As you would expect, that was very welcome for the R’s fans, particularly after they lost Bright Osayi-Samuel to Fenerbahce after he couldn’t agree a new contract to remain in London.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to QPR in 2020?

1 of 20 They appointed Mark Warburton as manager Yes No

So, they were delighted that Chair wants to stay, and they are predicting a bright future for the player.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Good lad. Cares about the team rather than the pay day. — Tony Brice (@Darth_Bricey) January 29, 2021

Absolutely fantastic news!! — martin chainani (@martinyemi) January 29, 2021

Cares about the badge❤️ — 💯 (@georgeqprpage) January 29, 2021

So happy with this 👏👏👏 Just a matter of time before he starts firing on all cylinders! — Tobias Kopparsjö (@tolle8) January 29, 2021

Fantastic news! Best thing this month! — vks (@TheRealVickyTea) January 29, 2021

Good business by the club — Chris Donovan (@Chris_J_Donovan) January 29, 2021