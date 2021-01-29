Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘So happy’, ‘Fantastic news’ – These QPR fans are delighted after player update

Published

7 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers have announced this afternoon that Ilias Chair has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new four-and-a-half year contract.

The 23-year-old has been one of the R’s outstanding performers this season, scoring five goals in 25 games, whilst his overall ability on the ball and creativity has been great to watch from an attacking midfield position.

However, like many in Mark Warburton’s squad, there were doubts over what the future held for Chair, but the news was confirmed that he has extended his stay.

As you would expect, that was very welcome for the R’s fans, particularly after they lost Bright Osayi-Samuel to Fenerbahce after he couldn’t agree a new contract to remain in London.

So, they were delighted that Chair wants to stay, and they are predicting a bright future for the player.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


