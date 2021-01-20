‘So good’ – These Derby fans discuss player who is like ‘a young Huddlestone’ after Bournemouth win

It was a good night for Derby County on Tuesday, as they beat promotion chasing Bournemouth 1-0 at Pride Park.

Krystian Bielik’s strike just past the half hour mark was enough to secure all three point for the Rams, and hand Wayne Rooney his first win since being appointed manager on a permanent basis.

That result means that Derby are now 21st in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played a game more than Rotherham.

Even so, plenty of Derby fans were understandably delighted with this result as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with Bielik one player who received plenty of praise.

As well as his goal, the midfielder produced a dominant, tireless performance at the centre of the park for his side, and a number of Rams supporters were keen to pay tribute to the Poland international for that.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say about the 23-year-old.

Give Bielik a 10 year contract — Kee (@lastinghrs) January 19, 2021

Absolute brilliant performance. Bielik is so good, an absolute machine that man — Tom North (@DERBYFAN55) January 19, 2021

Bielek is a footballing god. Shinnie what an inspiration. Buchanan great game after Rotherham. Roos solid! Byrne brilliant. Roos very confident. With all that’s going on that was a great attitude. If I had 60 million id want some of that — Edward Brooke-Taylor (@edbrooketaylor) January 19, 2021

Fyi the answers always Bielik — Paul St. Davis (@PaulStDavis) January 19, 2021

Stop the count pic.twitter.com/iWm7Yz8TdI — Jack Beighton (@JackBeighton) January 19, 2021

Bielik is a beast — TJ (@CohleRust11) January 20, 2021

Not saying they’re the same type if player altogether, but at times Bielik reminds me of a young Huddlestone. The man is class and will fetch big big money in the future. Imo he is our best player. — Andy Buckley-Taylor (@BuckTaylor64) January 20, 2021