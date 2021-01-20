Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘So good’ – These Derby fans discuss player who is like ‘a young Huddlestone’ after Bournemouth win

Published

8 mins ago

on

It was a good night for Derby County on Tuesday, as they beat promotion chasing Bournemouth 1-0 at Pride Park.

Krystian Bielik’s strike just past the half hour mark was enough to secure all three point for the Rams, and hand Wayne Rooney his first win since being appointed manager on a permanent basis.

That result means that Derby are now 21st in the Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played a game more than Rotherham.

Even so, plenty of Derby fans were understandably delighted with this result as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with Bielik one player who received plenty of praise.

As well as his goal, the midfielder produced a dominant, tireless performance at the centre of the park for his side, and a number of Rams supporters were keen to pay tribute to the Poland international for that.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say about the 23-year-old.


Article title: 'So good' – These Derby fans discuss player who is like 'a young Huddlestone' after Bournemouth win

