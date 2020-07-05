‘So glad you’re back’ – Sense of redemption for QPR man amongst Hoops fans

QPR earned the three points in the Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Sunday afternoon as they put to bed any concerns they might have had of getting dragged into the relegation battle.

Though the Hoops were looking fairly safe going into this one anyway, losing to Middlesbrough would have been a bit of a concern but, instead, they managed to edge things out with Jordan Hugill getting the all important goal to separate the sides.

Joe Lumley at the other end of the pitch was one to earn a lot of praise on social media, meanwhile, as he pulled off some important saves to keep a clean sheet and help the club see out the victory.

Much criticised at times this season, Hoops fans lauded him on Twitter so let’s take a look at some of what has been said about him on social media:

Joe Lumley, absolute babe getting a clean sheet. So glad you're back. Keep it up 👊 #QPR — Cait (@x_QPRFC_x) July 5, 2020

Buzzing with that. Joe Lumley looks a changed man. 10/10 performance from him. Ozzy Kakay absolutely immense once again. Superb goal from Hugill. Bright was excellent. Barbet and GC solid as you like. Can’t ask for much more 🔵⚪️ #QPR — ST (@STQPR_) July 5, 2020

Joe Lumley making some quality but much needed saves #QPR — callum butcher (@callumbutcher3) July 5, 2020

3 defeats and finally a win for #QPR – Joe Lumley brilliant on his return and significantly they defended extremely well in the second half — Sam Watts (@SamWatts0) July 5, 2020

Happy Joe Lumley is back in goal.. was hounded out!! #QPR — Mr Tone Gibson 🇬🇧 (@LoftyQPR) July 5, 2020

Joe Lumley 👑 👑 — thomas nichols (@TomNicholss) July 5, 2020

I said we would win this one 😉.. I thought boro were poor and well happy for Joe Lumley keeping a clean sheet. His a Fantastic Lad and a very good keeper who has been with us when I signed him as a 15 year old He will be a top keeper given the time.👏🏻👏🏻 — Marc Bircham (@marcbircham) July 5, 2020

Get in! Come you R'sss. Delighted for Joe Lumley – good to see you back big fella. — Ian McCullough (@IanMac08) July 5, 2020