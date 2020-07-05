Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘So glad you’re back’ – Sense of redemption for QPR man amongst Hoops fans

Published

2 mins ago

on

QPR earned the three points in the Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Sunday afternoon as they put to bed any concerns they might have had of getting dragged into the relegation battle.

Though the Hoops were looking fairly safe going into this one anyway, losing to Middlesbrough would have been a bit of a concern but, instead, they managed to edge things out with Jordan Hugill getting the all important goal to separate the sides.

Joe Lumley at the other end of the pitch was one to earn a lot of praise on social media, meanwhile, as he pulled off some important saves to keep a clean sheet and help the club see out the victory.

Much criticised at times this season, Hoops fans lauded him on Twitter so let’s take a look at some of what has been said about him on social media:


