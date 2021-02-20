‘So frustrating’ – Many Derby County fans react to 24-year-old’s performance vs Watford

A number of Derby County fans have been bemoaning the performance of Patrick Roberts following the Rams’ 2-1 defeat at promotion-chasing Watford on Friday night.

Wayne Rooney’s side went into the game looking to build on the vital back-to-back wins they picked up against Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers and lift themselves further clear of the relegation zone. However, against an in-form and confident Watford side, the Rams could not continue their impressive recent form, despite an improved second half display.

One player in particular who endured an evening to forget was Roberts, with the Manchester City loanee handed the chance to come into the side from the start following his impact from the bench at Wycombe. However, he was unable to replicate that type of performance and he did not offer enough protection to Nathan Byrne at times and was also wasteful in possession at times.

Roberts managed to lose possession on 11 occasions and was unable to make a single tackle or interception as he struggled to get back and help out his full-back (Sofascore). He was ultimately hooked by Rooney after just 58 minutes of the game as he looked to get the Rams back into the contest.

Many Derby fans were frustrated with Roberts’ performance with some believing that he lacks the sort of battling qualities that are needed at the moment in the position they are in the table. One supporter even suggested he is looking like a panic addition, which might be a little harsh on him.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Roberts is so frustrating😩. Needs to work on his final ball #dcfc #dcfcfans — Will🐏 (@RamsRooney) February 19, 2021

Patrick Roberts has been awful so far #dcfc — Dom (@domdcfc_) February 19, 2021

Roberts has been atrocious so far #dcfc — RamNI (@C12F27) February 19, 2021

Roberts Is far too light-weight, doesn't suit our style of football at all. Seems to be a huge panic signing #dcfc — Scott Oliver (@S_Oliver5) February 19, 2021

Roberts cost us the second goal. Pathetic attempt at a clearance. #dcfc — Ram (@DCFC100) February 19, 2021

Patrick Roberts is woeful. Backs out of challenges and can’t pass to a pink shirt. Get him off. #dcfc — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) February 19, 2021

It’s a shame he ain’t got any answers on the pitch — Bobby Moore (@b16blue) February 19, 2021