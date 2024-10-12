This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Régis Le Bris was appointed as the latest Sunderland head coach over the summer after a protracted recruitment process.

The Black Cats were under pressure to deliver a strong new manager for the first team squad after the disastrous appointment of Michael Beale in December 2023.

The Frenchman has made a great start, with the team sitting top of the Championship table after nine games.

The Wearside outfit have won six of their opening nine games, level on points with second place Sheffield United but ahead due to a superior goal difference.

It has been a dream start for Sunderland, who will now have their sights set on a push for promotion back to the Premier League this year.

Sunderland message for Régis Le Bris

When asked what message he had for Le Bris, FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke showed his gratitude for the impact he’s had in such a short space of time.

He believes that the 48-year-old has exceeded their initial expectations given many were unsure if he was the right fit for the role when appointed during the summer.

“Just thank you, thank you Regis Le Bris for coming to Sunderland,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“So far, so good honestly.

“I think everyone had their doubts because of last season’s results.

“The first thing people do when they look at a new manager coming in, especially if they don’t know him and I can’t imagine anyone from Sunderland did, is look at his last club and how his last club did, and he got relegated.

“So it’s not immediately a bad first impression, but the fact he’s come in, the start the first four games were unheard of for a new manager.

“He’s been incredible, and I just hope he keeps it up.

“But right now, thank you and keep going.

“Incredible, so far.”

Sunderland’s start to the season

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 11th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 +10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 +9 19 3 Burnley 9 +10 18 4 West Brom 9 +6 17 5 Leeds United 9 +8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Le Bris’ side have made an impressive start to the campaign, and are in the mix for an automatic promotion place.

The gap to Watford in sixth is still just three points, meaning everything is very tight at the top of the Championship table.

But a 2-2 draw against rivals Leeds United prior to the international break has left the Black Cats first in the standings for the time being.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to face Hull City on 20 October.

Le Bris has enjoyed perfect start to Sunderland role

Le Bris’ previous work in France saw him manage Lorient to relegation from Ligue 1, which raised some questions over his suitability for the Sunderland role.

However, he has proved those doubters wrong so far, and his team are playing excellent football on their way to top spot in the table.

Their current form will have supporters hoping a genuine promotion push is on the cards this year, which does come with added pressure.

But this is an exciting young team, and Le Bris is getting the best out of that talent, which will greatly please the Sunderland hierarchy after such a protracted process to find Beale’s permanent replacement.