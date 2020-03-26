‘So far, player of the season for me’ – These Millwall fans rave of summer signing

It’s fair to say that the signing of Bartosz Bialkowski last summer has ended up going down a treat with Millwall fans.

Having joined on an initial loan deal from Ipswich Town following their relegation, it quickly became evident that Bialkowski wanted to move permanently – with the Polish international goalkeeper completing his move in the January transfer window.

Bialkowski has not only been one of the Lions’ players of the season, but the 32-year-old shot-stopper has been a standout throughout the entire Championship, keeping 12 clean sheets, bettered only by Leeds’ Kiko Casilla, who has recorded 15.

In total, Bialkowski has featured in all 37 of Millwall’s league matches this term since replacing the injured Frank Fielding against Preston on the opening day, and after a number of outstanding performances across the campaign, he has became a major hit with Lions supporters, who’ve been raving about him all year long.

A montage of Bialkowski’s best saves from 2019-2020 was posted on Millwall’s Twitter earlier today – including that stunner from Lee Tomlin’s spectacular effort for Cardiff on Boxing Day – which unsurprisingly went down a treat on social media.

You can see the best responses below..

😉🧤 — Bartosz Bialkowski (@1BartMan1) March 26, 2020

Super Bart💙 — Blxes (@BluesssItfc) March 26, 2020

The road block 🙌🏻 — Michael (@MJP_Lion) March 26, 2020

The Polish wall 🙌🏻⛔️❌ — Roachy (@Roachy_93) March 26, 2020

Trying to pick the best ones I’d have to go for the ones at Reading, Cardiff and Derby. — rambo.tr58 (@RamboTr58) March 26, 2020

