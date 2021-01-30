‘So excited to see what he can do’ – Many Bristol City fans react to fresh transfer news

Bristol City have completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Henri Lansbury, the club confirmed late last night.

Lansbury becomes the Robins’ first signing of the January window, joining for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old failed to make a single matchday squad in the Premier League under Dean Smith this term.

His only game time came in the Carabao Cup, making three appearances before falling out of favour in the league.

Lansbury has now left Aston Villa after joining from Nottingham Forest for £2.7million in 2017, with the midfielder moving to Ashton Gate.

Bristol City confirmed last night that Lansbury has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season, after having his contract mutually terminated by Villa.

Lansbury will be looking to add more quality in depth to City’s midfield, and for him, he will be looking to get back playing regularly after a tough time at Villa Park.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to his signing…

If we get home to his form of a couple of years ago, then this is a quality signing. I can’t believe the state of some of our fans slating him before he’s played a single minute for us. — Jake (@JakeeeeFM) January 29, 2021

You can already tell he’s the best CM in the league — George 🏝 (@bcfcgeorge_) January 29, 2021

picture oozes long balls — adam (@adamrobins0n1) January 29, 2021

He’s our player now. Get behind him and support him. Good signing to help squad rotation. Stop moaning, not a lot better out there on a free transfer in the middle of a pandemic. — D (@dbcfc_) January 29, 2021

We’ve got to give him a chance any opinion really can be said at the end of the season if he was good or not — City_Related (@related_city) January 29, 2021

So so underwhelming — Euan (@euanbcfc_) January 29, 2021

I’ll never understand some city fans crying about Signing an experienced player that’s played well over 200 championship games and he can actually pass the ball out from the midfield — johnny dean (@johnnydean84) January 29, 2021

Wise approach from the club with a short term deal and the Villa contract termination. There's definitely talent there, so excited to see what he can do over the next few months 🔴⚪ — KH (@CliftonReds) January 29, 2021