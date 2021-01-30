Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘So excited to see what he can do’ – Many Bristol City fans react to fresh transfer news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Bristol City have completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Henri Lansbury, the club confirmed late last night.

Lansbury becomes the Robins’ first signing of the January window, joining for the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old failed to make a single matchday squad in the Premier League under Dean Smith this term.

His only game time came in the Carabao Cup, making three appearances before falling out of favour in the league.

Lansbury has now left Aston Villa after joining from Nottingham Forest for £2.7million in 2017, with the midfielder moving to Ashton Gate.

Bristol City confirmed last night that Lansbury has put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season,  after having his contract mutually terminated by Villa.

Lansbury will be looking to add more quality in depth to City’s midfield, and for him, he will be looking to get back playing regularly after a tough time at Villa Park.

Here, we take a look at City fans’ reactions to his signing…


