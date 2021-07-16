‘So excited’, ‘Championship very much inbound’ – Many AFC Wimbledon fans react to recent transfer news

Many AFC Wimbledon fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have signed striker Aaron Pressley on loan from Brentford.

The towering frontman arrives at Plough Lane as the Sky Bet League One side’s sixth new addition of the summer window.

Pressley’s arrival follows the signings of Luke McCormick, George Marsh, Aaron Cosgrave, Darius Charles and Zaki Oualah and is one which greatly strengthens what was previously a depleted Wimbledon frontline following the loss of Joe Pigott who recently signed for Ipswich Town.

The Brentford youngster will be looking to carry on his form from last season with the Dons after hitting 19 goals in 26 B team appearances for the Bees in the campaign just gone.

Naturally the news of Pressley’s arrival in SW19 didn’t take long to reach the Wimbledon faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

20 questions about some of AFC Wimbledon’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Who scored Wimbledon's first penalty against Luton Town in 2011? Luke Moore Sam Hatton Kaid Mohamed Steven Gregory

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from supporters via Twitter.

Rockin good news. — daysofspeed (@daysofspeed) July 16, 2021

championship very much inbound — lewis brown (@lewismbrown_) July 16, 2021

About time a Scot made it to AFCW 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Hopefully with Steven Ferguson and Warren Cummings the bench mark, only way is up 😂 https://t.co/7ZjMQ0l4Bq — Clark Gillies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@wanderer1982) July 16, 2021

ELVIS IS IN THE BUILDING! 🕺🟡🔵 https://t.co/XQdbbaADN0 — Ray Armfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KentWomble) July 16, 2021

Welcome to Wimbledon Aaron! Looking forward to seeing you bag plenty of goals for us! COYD 💙💛 — Matt Jennings (@Matt_Jennings79) July 16, 2021

👏👏 — Colin Whitehair (@afcsilverfox) July 16, 2021

i am already so excited for this season, building such a strong squad already. Robbo working his magic https://t.co/KZcADkFcT0 — lewis brown (@lewismbrown_) July 16, 2021

Another quality signing. Great news. — BrooklynDon (@BrooklynDon6) July 16, 2021