‘So disappointing’ – These Luton fans react as team news for Blackburn clash is confirmed

Luton Town will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

Nathan Jones have lost their last two on the bounce with defeats to Brentford in the league and Chelsea in the cup, but are unbeaten in their last three against Rovers, and could move back in the top-half of the Championship table with victory here.

For their part, Blackburn are looking to make it four games unbeaten in the league this afternoon, and would move to within three points of the play-off places with victory.

Perhaps with that in mind, Luton manager Nathan Jones has named a side that shows _ changes from the one that lost at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup last time out, as Dan Potts, Matty Pearson and James Collins replace Kal Naismith, who drops to the bench, and Ryan Tunnicliffe and James Bree, who miss out completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Luton fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Hatters supporters had to say.

Good to see Bree lasted a while before disappearing again. Come on you hats🧡 — CalumBright (@CalumBright_) January 30, 2021

Morrell 😍 — Oh When The Town Podcast (@OhWhenTheTown) January 30, 2021

Bree injured? — mick george (@lampmick) January 30, 2021

Bree injured then — MRT (@mrtltfc) January 30, 2021

So disappointing — Tweetsarella (@Pilfry) January 30, 2021

Is Bree made of glass? — GFD (@GFD1967) January 30, 2021