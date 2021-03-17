‘So Diallo does exist’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Nottingham Forest will be looking to defy the odds and cause an upset in the Championship tonight, as they prepare to host Norwich City at the City Ground.

The Reds are winless in their last four games but will be looking to build on a 1-1 draw at home to Reading at the weekend.

Tonight, they take on another promotion contender in league leaders Norwich City, with the Canaries winning their last eight games on the bounce.

In that time, Norwich have scored 18 goals and have conceded only three times, so Forest will have to be at their best if they are to pick up a result tonight.

Chris Hughton has opted to name five changes to the side that drew with Reading at the weekend.

The big change sees Brice Samba miss out, with Jordan Smith starting in the Championship for the first time this season.

There are also recalls for Luke Freeman, Ryan Yates, Lewis Grabban and Gaetan Bong.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news…

Yes Grabban back instead of Murray. Bit more of robust midfield although Yates needs to have some game tonight — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) March 17, 2021

Are we having a laugh lads? — Will Booth (@Willbooth88) March 17, 2021

BRING DIALLO ON — Tufty (@TuftyNFFC) March 17, 2021

Yh good one — Ste (@stewilliams03) March 17, 2021

Oh, so we're not going for it then! — Martyn Scott ⭐⭐ 💙 (@Martyns5) March 17, 2021

Jokes aside post the real lineup 😡 — nffc lover (@EuPlay3r) March 17, 2021

So Diallo does exist — Tyler Madison 🤙 (@TylerMaddo) March 17, 2021

Diallo is alive! — Jordi (@Jelliot65) March 17, 2021