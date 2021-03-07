Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘So dependable’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans heap praise on one man after Rochdale win

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sunderland picked up their fifth win in six games by beating Rochdale 2-0 yesterday and many supporters have heaped praise on the performance of Luke O’Nien. 

First-half goals from Dion Sanderson and Charlie Wyke were enough to claim all three points for Lee Johnson’s side in a result that has them within five points of the top two.

It was also the Black Cats’ fourth clean sheet in their last five games, a feat made all the more impressive given it was something of a makeshift back four.

O’Nien is a midfielder by trade but has been brilliant in central defence over the past few weeks and yesterday’s game was no different.

The 26-year-old won seven of his 10 defensive duels, made two interceptions, three tackles, four clearances, and blocked two shots (Sofascore).

He was also involved with the ball at his feet, having 93 touches and connecting with 91% of his 72 passes (Sofascore).

O’Nien’s display seems to have caught the attention of Sunderland fans, with many taking to Twitter after the game to heap praise on the 2018 arrival.

Read their reaction here:


