Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘So confused’, ‘Jackett style’ – These Portsmouth fans react as XI confirmed for Plymouth clash

Published

4 mins ago

on

Portsmouth will be looking to bounce back from three successive league defeats when they take on Plymouth at Fratton Park this evening.

The manner of the 2-1 reverse at home to Cambridge last time out will have concerned Danny Cowley and he has responded by making three changes for the game tonight, with Kieron Freeman, Joe Morrell and John Marquis all coming back into the XI.

Pompey won’t find it easy against Ryan Lowe’s side, as they have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, and they currently sit fourth in the table ahead of the trip to the south coast.

It’s unclear what formation the Blues are going with tonight, with a back three seemingly a possibility from the personnel selected, although it could easily be a back four as well.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

1 of 20

Sylvain Distin

The changes certainly got the fans talking, with the XI dividing opinion amongst the support. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘So confused’, ‘Jackett style’ – These Portsmouth fans react as XI confirmed for Plymouth clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: