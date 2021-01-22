‘So bad it’s ended this way’, ‘Terrific little player’ – Many Barnsley fans saddened as player departure is confirmed

Barnsley have today parted ways with German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre by mutual consent.

Bahre was a signing made by Daniel Stendel on a season-long loan back in August 2018, a move which was turned into a permanent one the following May having made 35 appearances in the Tykes’ League One promotion campaign.

He was still a feature in the first-team following Stendel’s departure from Oakwell in October 2019, but Bahre’s starts were less frequent under Gerhard Struber, and his last appearance for the club came in July 2020 against Luton.

The 25-year-old was not part of Struber’s plans for the current season though, and neither Valerien Ismael’s once he took over from the New York-bound Austrian, with an abductor injury also hampering the midfielder’s current season.

Bahre was probably hoping that he could force his way into Ismael’s plans once fully fit, but with his contract expiring in the summer the club felt it was time for him to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether or not Bahre remains in England or returns to the continent, but Barnsley fans seem gutted to have lost someone with his technical ability – check out some of their reactions from Twitter.

He could’ve been good under Ismael aswell, one of the best playmakers at the club when he’s playing his best — zzak_watson (@watson_zzak) January 22, 2021

Surprised with this in fairness. Could have been a changed player under Ismael and added the bit more creativity we need. Although its mutual so its for the best. Good luck Mike — Ciaran (@_Ciaran_Clarke_) January 22, 2021

I'm really sad to see this 😥😥 Good luck Mike — ClaireBFC (@BfcClaire) January 22, 2021

One of the best technical players i’ve ever seen for Barnsley — T K (@TKirkwouldnt) January 22, 2021

What a decline. On his game he was one of most technically gifted players I'd seen at Oakwell in a lot of years. Best of luck Mike. — Jody Shelley (@JodyShelley86) January 22, 2021

Blew hot and cold IMO but a good player all the same. Would have been interested to see how he performed under the new guy. But all the best Mike 👍 — David Driver (@DavidDriver13) January 22, 2021

So bad it’s ended this way – wish lad well in future — Kuy (@AlfieKuy) January 22, 2021

Still a lot better than a lot of the players we still have — Smoked Back Bacon Man (@thesandsmeister) January 22, 2021

Best of luck Mike, terrific little player. — tom (@thomxsbfc) January 22, 2021

Massively under rated imo. Pity. https://t.co/5vzfaN3Nao — Ben Mellor (@BenjMellor) January 22, 2021

The potential was there. Good look Mike 😔 https://t.co/AWVK2KbVFq — Dan (@djh__12) January 22, 2021