Barnsley

‘So bad it’s ended this way’, ‘Terrific little player’ – Many Barnsley fans saddened as player departure is confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Barnsley have today parted ways with German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre by mutual consent.

Bahre was a signing made by Daniel Stendel on a season-long loan back in August 2018, a move which was turned into a permanent one the following May having made 35 appearances in the Tykes’ League One promotion campaign.

He was still a feature in the first-team following Stendel’s departure from Oakwell in October 2019, but Bahre’s starts were less frequent under Gerhard Struber, and his last appearance for the club came in July 2020 against Luton.

The 25-year-old was not part of Struber’s plans for the current season though, and neither Valerien Ismael’s once he took over from the New York-bound Austrian, with an abductor injury also hampering the midfielder’s current season.

Bahre was probably hoping that he could force his way into Ismael’s plans once fully fit, but with his contract expiring in the summer the club felt it was time for him to seek a new challenge elsewhere.

It remains to be seen whether or not Bahre remains in England or returns to the continent, but Barnsley fans seem gutted to have lost someone with his technical ability – check out some of their reactions from Twitter.


