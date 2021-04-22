‘So bad’, ‘Cash in’ – Plenty of Reading fans aren’t impressed with one player’s recent showing v Luton Town

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Reading’s battle to force themselves into the play-offs looks a tough ask, after they were held to a goalless draw against Luton Town on Wednesday evening. 

In a game of few chances at Kenilworth Road, neither side could find the breakthrough, much to the frustration of the Royals, who would have been eager to pick up three points to keep the pressure on sixth-placed Barnsley.

George Puscas led the line for Veljko Paunovic’s side on the night, as the Romanian international replace Lucas Joao in the starting XI, in what was the only change to the team from their draw with Cardiff City last weekend.

But Puscas struggled to get into the game against the Hatters, before being withdrawn after 72 minutes, as he was replaced by John Swift.

It was Puscas’ 22nd appearance of the season, and the 25-year-old has struggled for consistency in front of goal this term, with the forward only having four goals to his name so far in all competitions.

Plenty of Reading fans took to social media to voice their frustrations at Puscas’ performance on a disappointing night for the Berkshire-based side.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


