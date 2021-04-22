‘So bad’, ‘Cash in’ – Plenty of Reading fans aren’t impressed with one player’s recent showing v Luton Town

Reading’s battle to force themselves into the play-offs looks a tough ask, after they were held to a goalless draw against Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

In a game of few chances at Kenilworth Road, neither side could find the breakthrough, much to the frustration of the Royals, who would have been eager to pick up three points to keep the pressure on sixth-placed Barnsley.

George Puscas led the line for Veljko Paunovic’s side on the night, as the Romanian international replace Lucas Joao in the starting XI, in what was the only change to the team from their draw with Cardiff City last weekend.

But Puscas struggled to get into the game against the Hatters, before being withdrawn after 72 minutes, as he was replaced by John Swift.

Can you get more than 80% on this 20-question Reading quiz?

1 of 20 What year were Reading FC founded? 1870 1871 1872 1873

It was Puscas’ 22nd appearance of the season, and the 25-year-old has struggled for consistency in front of goal this term, with the forward only having four goals to his name so far in all competitions.

Plenty of Reading fans took to social media to voice their frustrations at Puscas’ performance on a disappointing night for the Berkshire-based side.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I’d have Baldock on the pitch over Puscas #ReadingFC — LordCKS (@LordCKS) April 21, 2021

Genuinely want to see Sam baldock get 45minutes. Can’t be any worse than Puscas has been — Antony Strange (@AntonyStrange1) April 21, 2021

I heard George Puscas' transfer fee was £1mill for every % of shots he gets on target — 𝙶𝚊𝚛𝚎𝚝𝚑 (@OohGareth) April 21, 2021

He’ll probably score because I’ve said it but £8M for Puscas hahaha what a horrific bit it business — Ben (@bjturrner) April 21, 2021

Puscas has to do better… all sounds very familiar it’s almost like it’s not the first time we’ve said that recently #readingfc — Joshua Verroken (@joshverroken) April 21, 2021

I thought Meite’s first touch was bad but Puscas’ has been on another level so far. #readingfc — Royals 360 (@Royals_360) April 21, 2021

Tell you what, we have got to get Puscas off our books in the summer. Yes he can score a goal here and there but he's terrible value for money in terms of work rate and attitude. He gives a 4/10 performance more or less every time he starts a game. #readingfc — Nath St Paul (@NathStPaul) April 21, 2021

George Puscas is so bad🤣 — Pilling (@joepilling10) April 21, 2021

Puscas I’m sorry but he’s gotta go, cash in on him, and pay half as much for a young lower league striker who wants to come in and prove himself. — SW (@SamWebster21_) April 21, 2021

No imagination with set pieces. Puscas must go. Meite non existent. Very poor display so far. — cornwall royal (@cornwallfox) April 21, 2021

Think after all this time I’ve finally accepted puscas isn’t good at all — GregWinston (@gregwinston) April 21, 2021

Puscas is having a shocker. — Trenchy (@AdamHumphries96) April 21, 2021