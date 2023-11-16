Highlights Bolton Wanderers' George Thomason's decision to snub Bristol City has had a positive impact on the club, as he has become an important player for them this season.

Bolton Wanderers have so far lived up to the high expectations placed on their shoulders this season.

The Trotters were one of the strongest teams in the division last season but fell short in the play-off semi-finals, meaning they were set for another season in the third tier.

However, with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town securing promotion and Sheffield Wednesday going up via the play-offs, it means England’s third tier isn’t looked at as being as strong in this campaign.

Therefore, many have predicted that the likes of Bolton and Derby County would do well this season, and so far, the Trotters are living up to those expectations. They are sitting in third place on 35 points, level with second-place Oxford United and just a point adrift of first-place Portsmouth after 16 games.

There have been some very good performances from the Bolton team that have helped them this season, but looking back to the summer, the Bristol City snub that George Thomason decided to do is impacting Bolton in a good way.

Did Bolton Wanderers’ George Thomason snub Bristol City?

After losing Alex Scott to Bristol City, the Robins turned to the transfer market to try and find a suitable replacement.

Journalist Darren Witcoop revealed, that Bristol City had Bolton’s Thomason and Oxford’s Cameron Brannagan on their list.

It was then reported by The Bolton News, that not long after Witcoop’s update, the Championship club had submitted a bid worth £1 million for Thomason.

However, despite the bid being accepted by the Lancashire side, the player himself decided to reject the offer to join Bristol City.

The 22-year-old was said to have reservations about joining the club and moving down south, despite being offered a lucrative contract.

After this, it was then announced that the midfielder had signed a new contract at the club until the summer of 2027, all meaning that Bolton are now reaping the rewards.

George Thomason's stats per division (As it stands November 15th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League One 47 3 3 League Two 24 1 1

Why is George Thomason’s snub of Bristol City impacting Bolton Wanderers in a good way?

Bolton are a side that knows if big teams come in for their players, they don’t stand a great chance of keeping hold of that player, mainly because of finances.

So, when they accepted the bid for Thomason, they would have been prepared for the player to leave the club, and therefore, attention would have turned to who would replace him.

However, probably to most people’s surprise, Thomason decided not to join Bristol City and instead commit his future to Bolton, a decision that has had an excellent impact on the club.

Since breaking into the first team during the 2020/21 season, Thomason has featured a lot for the Trotters, but it seems his importance has become greater in this campaign.

The young midfielder has played in every single league game, baring two so far this season, and in those 14 appearances, he has started 12 of them, which is pretty good considering some of the options the club has in the midfield department.

The 22-year-old has been impressive for Bolton, averaging 56.5 passes per game, with 84.1% considered successful. He is also picking up a shot per game, 0.5 key passes, and is averaging 2.5 tackles per game, with two interceptions and 1.5 clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

Thomason has got two goals and one assist to his name in League One, with them all coming in recent weeks, with him scoring in the win over Wycombe Wanderers and, most recently, Blackpool.

His role in Bolton’s team is growing and growing, and there is no doubt that he can have a big say in what Bolton achieves this season, and therefore, his Bristol City snub looks to be getting better and better for the Trotters as the weeks go on.