Carlos Alcaraz has emerged as a potential January transfer window target for Premier League side Newcastle United.

According to Talksport, the Magpies are considering an approach for the Southampton midfielder in the winter window.

The 20-year-old joined the Saints during the previous January transfer window, with the south coast club attempting to turn around their battle against relegation to the Championship.

Alcaraz contributed four goals and two assists from 18 appearances in the top flight, as Southampton finished bottom of the table.

Would Carlos Alcaraz be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Alcaraz cost a reported £12 million to sign earlier this year, with his former club Racing holding a sell-on clause worth 15 per cent.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on how much the midfielder might cost, and if Southampton should cash in on this interest this January…

Declan Harte

Alcaraz hasn’t been a guaranteed starter in Russell Martin’s side so far this season, which has come somewhat as a surprise.

He looked to have bags of potential when playing in the Premier League last year, but hasn’t really kicked on in the Championship.

Given that he cost £12 million, and 15 percent of any fee received will go to Racing, that means any deal to sign him in January will likely be worth north of £20 million.

He would be a solid signing to beef up Newcastle’s midfield options, and his arrival would add some creative flair to the team from the middle.

It could be a smart move for the Magpies if Southampton prove willing to sell.

But any deal over £30 million would be too much for a 20-year-old who is still a little rough around the edges at this stage of his development.

If he can prove himself in the coming months in the Championship then there will be a greater idea of just what he can bring to a team like Newcastle in January.

Ned Holmes

Alcaraz is certainly a player with plenty of talent and the 20-year-old could have a bright future if he gets the chance to develop properly.

In that sense, you can understand why Newcastle are sniffing around him and you'd back a coach like Howe to help to get the best out of him.

With Southampton stuttering under Russell Martin, the Premier League club may feel there will be an opportunity to swoop for Alcaraz in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

Prizing him away from the Saints may be a tough task though as we've seen they are prepared to play hardball in negotiations with top flight clubs to ensure they get properly compensated for any departures.

There were signs last season that Alcaraz has what it takes to be a Premier League player so snapping him up before his stock rises too high might just be a clever move from Newcastle.