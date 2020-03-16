‘Snap him up’, ‘Do it’ – Many West Brom fans react to Filip Krovinovic update

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Facebook to react to the news that Filip Krovinovic is reportedly unlikely to return to his parent-club Benfica this summer.

According to Portuguese news outlet A Bola (as cited by SportWitness), the Baggies are keen on signing the midfielder on a permanent basis when his loan deal expires.

However, in order to secure Krovinovic’s services, West Brom will have to pay at least €10m for the 24-year-old.

After initially experiencing a relatively slow start to life at the Hawthorns, the midfielder has stepped up his performance levels since the turn of the year.

Now very much a mainstay in the Baggies’ starting eleven, Krovinovic has provided six direct goal contributions in 31 league appearances which has helped his side climb up to second in the Championship standings.

If the Croatian is able to maintain his form when the 2019/20 campaign eventually resumes, it will be intriguing to see whether West Brom opt to splash the cash on him.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Baggies quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 How many Championship games has Bilic won during his time in charge of West Brom? 17 18 21 19

After West Brom News shared the latest update concerning Krovinovic’s future on Facebook, many Baggies fans reacted on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Jack R Bishop: “Bargain, snap him up.”

Lee Duke-Author: “Make it so.”

Michael Steventon: “Do it now.”

Daz Hickman: “Sign him now before someone else does.”

Paul Brookes: “Do it.”

Roy Derby: “Sign him up.”

John Stuart Etheridge: “Get him now.”

Colin Raybould: “Get him.”

Sarah Brooks: “Please let this be true.”