‘Snake’, ‘What a shambles’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to police presence at the Valley

Footage has emerged of the police arriving at the Valley last night, which has drawn an interesting response from fans of the South London club.

It has been a very dramatic week for Charlton as a boardroom dispute between chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has caused some considerable uncertainly about how the club will move forward.

Nimer has accused the chairman of misusing club funds and of misleading him over the state of the club.

Southall has rejected that claim and suggested that the Syrian businessman has not provided any funds since the takeover.

Nimer has previously suggested that he would not provide any more financial backing until Southall was removed as chairman.

It remains unclear whether or not that has happened but Nimer took to Instagram once again last night to claim he “recovered the club”.

Louis Mendez from BBC London Sport provided Twitter updates from the Valley last night, which appeared to show long discussions between Southall and other members of the club.

Mendez posted footage of police arriving at the scene but suggested that he did not believe there had been any arrests.

A really crazy night. Important to make it clear that I don’t believe anyone has been arrested. #cafc pic.twitter.com/LaqZrhEelt — Louis Mendez (@LouisMend) March 12, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the presence of the police at the Valley has drawn the attention of plenty of Addicks fans, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of Charlton fans here:

He should of been in the police car not the RangeRover #Cafc — Foxy II (@FoxyII2) March 12, 2020

Please tell me Mouthall has to give up his 12.5k apartment for a night in Eltham nick! #cafc — Will Relf (@WillRelfy1) March 12, 2020

Hope you’re alright Lou. You and the #cafc fans been in my thoughts ☹️ what a shambles couple of days. Hope you start to get some clarity — Emma Saunders (@emma_saund) March 12, 2020

Police protection for the snake. — Jason Fey (@fey_jason) March 12, 2020

Hopefully he’s resigned — PH (@Ph1Pd) March 12, 2020

Looks like he was asked/forced to leave the building, police hung around to prevent breach of peace etc — Elliot Tapping (@Elltap) March 12, 2020

Very sad to see it come to this. But so needed. We deserve so much better. #cafc https://t.co/nM9SfSZXFF — Marcus Ally (@marcus_ally_4) March 13, 2020

Honestly lost for words over here. What the hell is happening. https://t.co/l5E1fbNkuM — Charlton Riverside FC (@CRFCofficial) March 12, 2020