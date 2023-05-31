In just over two months time, Southampton's 2023-24 season will begin and for the first time in 11 years they will be plying their trade in the Championship.

A disappointing 2022-23 campaign was full of real low points, from the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl to the failed appointment of Nathan Jones, and their January recruitment was not enough to turn the tide and the Saints were eventually relegated with plenty of games to spare.

Southampton's owners Sport Republic clearly have a lot to answer for and key players such as Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Armel Bella-Kotchap are likely to depart, but the more pressing matter is that a new head coach needs to be appointed.

Ruben Selles took interim charge of Southampton when Jones was sacked in February, but their main target to become the full-time head coach going forward is Swansea City's Russell Martin.

What is the latest on Russell Martin's proposed move to Southampton?

Martin quickly emerged as Southampton's first-choice to succeed Selles as they wanted to adopt a possession-based game - something which Martin excels in.

It was reported on May 18 that the former Scotland international defender was 'expected' to become Southamption's new head coach, and the departure of Selles being confirmed last Wednesday suggested an announcement on Martin's arrival would be coming.

However, a full week has passed with no confirmation of the 37-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a contract with the Saints, with there being a clear hold-up in any deal.

Why has Russell Martin's move from Swansea City to Southampton been held up?

A deal to take Martin to St Mary's Stadium was expected to have been sealed by now, but Martin remains contracted to Swansea City right now.

And as Alan Nixon has reported on Patreon, the delay has been because of an 'unusual' compensation issue between the two clubs.

Martin apparently has different figures in his contract when it comes to compensation to take him away from the Swansea.com Stadium - one for Premier League clubs and another for Championship teams with the former being higher than the latter.

And because of Southampton being relegated from the top flight and the 2022-23 season now over, the matter should now be more simple with the Saints set to pay the lower amount, as well as any extra for Martin's backroom staff which will likely head to the club with him.

That figure was reported last week by TalkSPORT to be as little as £400,000, which likely won't be enough for Swansea to go and tempt an in-work manager from their current job to their own club.