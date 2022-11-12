Szmodics starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Burnley on Sunday

Blackburn will be heading into their Lancashire derby clash against Burnley full of confidence having won five of their last six games.

Rovers have been excellent so far this season in the Championship as they look to continue to surprise many by beating table-toppers Burnley to head into the World Cup break in the automatic promotion slots.

Despite not drawing a game yet this season, Rovers have been consistent when it comes to winning and they’ll be looking to head into the international break full of confidence by beating their rivals.

It’s a huge game, not only for bragging rights but also for the connotations it would have at the top of the table.

Rovers could go top with three points or Burnley could go five points clear depending on how the game swings.

It’s sure to be a heated game as Jon Dahl Tomasson and Vincent Kompany go head-to-head in their first game against each other.

Rovers will be going into the game full of confidence after beating West Ham in midweek in the EFL Cup and will certainly be looking to replicate Sheffield United’s performance last weekend.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Tomasson might line his side up to face the Clarets on Sunday.

Tomasson has been able to maintain a fairly consistent starting XI this season thanks to having luck with injuries and suspensions.

It’s no different going into this huge game as he has a clean bill of health and a full squad to choose from having been able to rest a number of players against West Ham in midweek.

Thomas Kaminski will start in goal having been one of the division’s best goalkeepers this season with Dom Hyam and Daniel Ayala in front of him.

Both Hyam and Ayala have forged an excellent partnership in recent weeks with Hyam being an astute summer signing from Coventry. Harry Pickering will get the nod at left back after his impressive performance against Huddersfield last weekend where he bagged an assist, with Callum Brittain on the other flank.

Lewis Travis will no doubt pick up a yellow card as the academy graduate gets his first taste of the derby alongside the young but impressive Tyler Morton.

Ryan Hedges will be hoping he can continue his impressive form having impressed this season with Sammie Szmodics playing behind Sam Gallagher.

This trio will be important for Rovers if they are to unsettle Burnley and press them high, similar to how Sheffield United played last weekend in which Burnley struggled to find an answer.

The final slot is of course Ben Brereton-Diaz who will be looking to hit double figure goals for the season in their biggest game of the season so far.

