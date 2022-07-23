Smith starts: The strongest Sheffield Wednesday XI Moore can field as Pompey clash looms

The 22/23 League One season is drawing ever closer with Sheffield Wednesday looking to recover from the play-off heartbreak last season to mount a promotion challenge.

The Owls lost out to Sunderland 2-1 in the playoff semi-final as Alex Neil’s side went onto win promotion to the Championship but that hasn’t stopped Darren Moore from wanting to build a strong squad for another promotion challenge.

Wednesday will be one of the heavy favourites and rightly so after an impressive summer that has seen eight arrivals come into the club.

Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, and Will Vaulks are the big name signings with Akin Famewo, Ben Heneghan, David Stockdale, Tyreeq Bakinson and Reece James all coming in as well.

These new signings have given Darren Moore plenty of strength in depth which will certainly make them heavy favourites for the League One title.

It also presents a headache for Moore with the Portsmouth clash on the horizon as he’ll need to have an idea of who his strongest starting XI might be.

Here, we take a look at who might be in the starting lineup come next Saturday:

Starting in goal, new arrival David Stockdale will surely be the clubs number one going into the new season despite Cameron Dawson’s good form for Exeter last season.

A back three of Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe and Akin Famewo gives Wednesday plenty of experience, height and composure at the back giving Moore plenty of options when it comes how he wants to play.

Jack Hunt and Marvin Johnson were important cogs to Moore’s system last season, especially in the second half of the campaign with their width and delivery providing plenty of chance creation and ability to move the ball quickly into opposition terriroty.

Barry Bannan will no doubt be pulling the strings in the centre of the park with Will Vaulks providing the ball winning capabilities his composed teammates will need, with Tyreeq Bakinson coming into the midfield three.

In the forward area, Josh Windass has to start. He provided a much needed spark for Wednesday in the playoff semi-final against Sunderland, providing many with a glimpse of his quality, especially in the third tier.

He will of course partner up newcomer Michael Smith who is coming into the Wednesday side off the back of scoring 19 goals in League One last season as Rotherham won automatic promotion.