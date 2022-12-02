Smith starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Derby County on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday get back to League One action this weekend after their FA Cup exploits last weekend.

A 2-1 victory at home to Mansfield Town earned the Owls a clash with Newcastle United and Premier League opposition in the third round but all attention must now turn back to the league.

Indeed, it is set to be a tough test for the Owls this weekend, with Darren Moore’s side, who sit 3rd, taking on Derby County in 8th.

Wednesday have won their last three league outings and are unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

Moore will be looking to extend that run to eight and team selection could be crucial in doing so.

With that said, below, we’ve tried to predict the Wednesday XI that could be selected by Moore for the clash.

With Moore a big fan of shifting shape it can be hard to predict how the Owls will line up but in the club’s last two league matches a 4-3-3 has been deployed so he may stick with that.

This lineup sees David Stockdale keep his place in between the sticks, with a back four in front of him consisting of Marvin Johnson, Michael Ihiekwe, Mark McGuinness, and Dominic Iorfa.

Iorfa has featured there in the back four recently and so could remain there again for the Derby clash.

In our lineup, the midfield trio is looking like a strong one, with Will Vaulks anchoring while Barry Bannan and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru sit slightly ahead in the centre of the park.

That leaves a three in attack, with Josh Windass wide right and Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Mighten wide left.

Leading the line, Michael Smith is tasked with being the attacking threat for this Wednesday side.

Kick-off at Pride Park between Wednesday and Derby County is scheduled for 12:30 pm Saturday afternoon.