Smith starts: The predicted Hull City XI to face Blackpool on New Years Day

After seeing their last two games postponed, Hull City are set to return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool.

The Tigers go into the game 19th in the Championship table, and will be looking to bounce back from their controversial 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in their last outing.

For their part, Blackpool start the day 13th in the standings, and will also be looking for a response after conceding a dramatic late winner to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.

So here, we’ve taken a look at the starting lineup Hull manager Grant McCann could name to give his side the best possible chance of picking up all three points at the start of 2022.

Speaking ahead of the game, McCann confirmed that Hull have seen six players return from Covid enforced absences in the lead up to the clash with the Seasiders.

But with the Hull boss also revealing that several are still out due to positive cases, and those that are still isolating having not been identified, it is hard to know at this stage just who will be available for the Tigers.

If he is able to play, then on loan Chelsea man Nathan Baxter should keep his place between the posts, having emerged as one of the league’s standout goalkeepers in the past few weeks.

In defence, with Josh Emmanuel and Lewie Coyle still out through illness and injury respectively, Di’Shon Bernard, Sean McLoughlin and Jacob Greaves could once again make up the back three.

With Alfie Jones another who is unavailable, captain Richie Smallwood and Greg Docherty could also be in line to retain their spots in the centre of midfield, although Tom Huddlestone could be another options in that position.

The attacking midfield roles meanwhile, should see McCann again look to the influential Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Longman and George Honeyman to provide a significant attacking threat for the Tigers if available.

One change that could potentially be seen could come upfront, where after another underwhelming performance against Forest, Mallik Wilks could find his place under scrutiny.

That could lead to summer signing Tyler Smith being given a chance from the start after a promising at The City Ground, where he could partner the hardworking Josh Magennis in leading the line.