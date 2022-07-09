Smith, Onyedinma’s claim, Jones backs duo: The latest Luton Town news headlines you might have missed

Championship side Luton Town have made a productive start to the summer window, strengthening in several positions in their quest to replace those that have left and level up their squad.

Their goalkeeping area is one area that desperately needed to be looked at with several loanees arriving during last season and Simon Sluga’s departure in the winter leaving a sizeable void in this department.

With Matt Macey and Ethan Horvath arriving though, they are now well-stocked in this position, though they may find it tougher to replace Kal Naismith with his shock departure sending shockwaves through those associated with the Hatters.

Quiz: The big Luton Town summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Luton Town were founded in which year? 1885 1886 1887 1888

There have been major positives during this window though, with former Barnsley duo Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow both arriving to provide more quality up front for Nathan Jones’ men, more than making up for the loss of Danny Hylton.

Louie Watson has also arrived from League One outfit Derby County, with the Bedfordshire outfit clearly recruiting with one eye on the future and this can only bode well for the long term.

Taking a look at more current events though, we run through some of the latest headlines involving the second-tier side with plenty of items on the agenda.

Smith targeted

The Hatters are currently aiming to strike a deal with Arsenal for the services of midfielder Matt Smith, who’s unlikely to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans anytime soon.

Although he was a regular in a Doncaster Rovers side last season that suffered relegation to the fourth tier of English football, he has done enough to attract interest from second-tier teams with Jones’ side and league rivals Millwall both believed to be keen on securing an agreement for his services.

The departure of Naismith has arguably left Jones needing someone else to step into midfield and though he may not be one of the first names on the teamsheet straight away, he could go on to become a long-term option for the club at just 21.

As per this report from The Sun, several sides are looking to recruit him on a permanent deal, though his price tag will probably determine whether they will be able to get a longer-term agreement over the line considering the fact they don’t have a bottomless pit of money to spend.

Onyedinma on pressure

Fred Onyedinma doesn’t believe last season’s success and the expectations that will come with it during the upcoming campaign with place any added strain on the Hatters, speaking to Luton Today.

The Hatters managed to secure a sixth-place finish at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and only a late winner from Jordan Rhodes knocked them out at the play-off semi-final stage.

Considering they finished 12th at the end of 2020/21, they may be expected to go all the way next season and secure promotion to the Premier League, with their off-field stability a major factor in their success.

Onyedinma, who recorded three goals and four assists in 29 league appearances and made a respectable impact during his first season at Kenilworth Road, believes his squad just need to be themselves in their quest to be successful once more.

He said: “No, I don’t think so as I feel like we just have to be ourselves and be better than last season.

“We’ve had a year now, me signing, Amari’i (Bell), Ade (Admiral Muskwe) and all of those, now we’re more of a team and we just have to push on. I feel like we can go and work hard and do better.

“Last season, no one expected us to be there, but I feel as a team we expected, we believed in ourselves. We’re not looking too much into that, just looking at this season and pushing on.”

Jones on Mendes Gomes and Muskwe

Jones has told Carlos Mendes Gomes and Admiral Muskwe they need to earn game time if they are to be more involved, sending this clear message via Luton Today.

Mendes Gomes, 23, took two steps up the football pyramid last summer after shining in League Two with Morecambe, but he will be disappointed to have only recorded 14 appearances in all competitions last term.

Scoring 15 times in the league for the Lancashire outfit during the 2020/21 campaign, he is yet to score his first competitive goal for the Hatters.

Muskwe, meanwhile, appeared 23 times but only recorded two goals and one assist in the process, a tally he will be desperate to improve during 2022/23 and beyond.

Jones backs both to be better next term after getting a taste of second-tier football, saying: “We pick a side because we know what we can rely on and those two, Muskwe and Carlos, have to earn that opportunity, but they will.

“They’ll be better for the experience because they’re more up to speed, tuned and aligned with what we’re doing.

“We’re really excited for both of them because they’re great kids, the two of them. We’re really proud of getting them.”