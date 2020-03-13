Smith in, Ladapo out: The ratings suggest this is the best Rotherham United XI this season

Rotherham United remain well in contention to make a swift return to the Championship this season under the guidance of Paul Warne.

The Millers are currently sat second in the League One standings, and are five points adrift of league-leaders Coventry City heading towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

But what has been Warne’s strongest starting XI according to the average ratings from Whoscored?

Find out below….

Daniel Iverson is between the posts for Paul Warne’s side, with the shot-stopper having an average Whoscored rating of 6.4, and he’ll be hoping that he can improve that as the season progresses.

Joe Mattock is at left-back for the Millers, and he has a Whoscored rating of 6.6, so this room for improvement for the full-back as we head towards the conclusion of this year’s campaign.

Richard Wood is an experienced member of the Rotherham side, and with an average Whoscored rating of 7.1, he’s a clearly a player that Warne can rely on in the future.

He is partnered in the heart of the Millers defence by Michael Ihiekwe, who edges Wood out when it comes to average rating, with a score of 7.3.

Adam Thompson makes up the Rotherham defence with an average Whoscored rating of 6.7 so far this season.

Daniel Barlaser has been one of Rotherham’s key players this season as they challenge for promotion, and that’s emphasised by the fact that he has an average Whoscored rating of 7.6, which puts him second on the overall standings in the squad.

Matt Crooks joins him in the centre of midfield with a rating of 7.1, and him and Barlaser have complemented each other when played together.

Chiedozie Ogbene is at right-midfield with an average rating of 6.8, whilst Hakeeb Adelakun on the other side with a rating of 6.5, which means that he is the lowest in the starting XI for Rotherham so far this season.

Carlton Morris had been impressive in the first-half of this season with the Millers, with three goals and four assists to his name to date which see him average a Whoscored rating of 7.4. He has since joined MK Dons on loan for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Michael Smith is the highest-ranked Rotherham United player this season according to Whoscored, with the forward’s Whoscored rating being at 7.9 having netted 12 goals so far this season.