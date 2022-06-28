Smith in: As things stand, is this Sheffield Wednesday’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Sheffield Wednesday had a good season last year and finished the campaign sat fourth in the table.

However, despite their best efforts, the Owls lost 2-1 on aggregate against Sunderland in the play-offs meaning Darren Moore’s side face another season in League One.

Summer work has started strongly at Hillsborough with plenty of work being done to get the team in a strong shape to compete for promotion again next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at what might be Wednesday’s strongest XI next season as it stands.

We start in goal with one of the new arrivals at the club in David Stockdale.

Last season’s choice of goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell returned to parent club Burnley following the end of his loan spell with the club. Stockdale is an experienced goalkeeper having joined the club from Wycombe and kept 19 clean sheets in League One last season.

One area where Wednesday have really been lacking with summer exits is defence.

Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey returned to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells with the club whilst Sam Hutchinson was released at the end of his contract.

Liam Palmer remains in the side after making 41 league appearances for the Owls last season. He is joined by new arrivals Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan.

The midfield four remains largely similar to those that played last season in Alex Hunt, Geroge Byers and Marvin Johnson. However, they are now joined by Will Vaulks who joined Hillsborough from Cardiff City this summer.

The new signing will be hoping he can settle into a league below well whilst the returning players will be looking to support their players’ attacking efforts after Hunt and Johnson contributed 14 assists between them last season.

Club captain Barry Bannan sits behind the strike force and after topping the assist table with 12 last season as well as nine goals, he will be hoping to continue contributing to his club’s attacking efforts.

Up front remains last season’s top scored Lee Gregory who will be hoping to build upon the 17 goals he scored last season and make it to 20.

New signing Michael Smith joins him up front. After he scored 20 goals for Rotherham United who gained promotion from League One last season, fans will be hoping that between them they can provide plenty of firepower in front of goal.