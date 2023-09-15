Highlights Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first point of the season in a 0-0 draw against Leeds United, with both teams having missed opportunities to secure a win.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, have had an excellent start to the season and currently sit second in the table, one point behind the leaders.

Sheffield Wednesday may change their formation for the match and have a near fully fit squad to choose from, with the potential return of winger Mallik Wilks and midfielder Momo Diaby still sidelined.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at Hillsborough on Saturday.

After losing their opening four league games, Wednesday picked up their first point of the season in an impressive 0-0 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road before the international break.

Leeds had plenty of chances to win the game, with Joel Piroe firing wide and Devis Vasquez keeping out Georginio Rutter, while Wilfried Gnonto was denied a penalty after being brought down in the box by Dominic Iorfa.

The Owls did have their opportunities, with Josh Windass and Callum Paterson going close, but both sides were forced to settle for a point.

Wednesday come into the game sitting 23rd in the table and despite being promoted from League One with Ipswich last season, their fortunes could not be more contrasting.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and they are currently second in the table, one point behind leaders Preston North End.

Kieran McKenna's side staged an incredible comeback to beat Cardiff City 3-2 at Portman Road last time out, with Nathan Broadhead's strike and a double from substitute Freddie Ladapo turning the game around after Aaron Ramsey and Joe Ralls had given the Bluebirds a two-goal lead.

The Owls have a near fully fit squad to choose from for the game and they could be boosted by the return of winger Mallik Wilks after he returned to training, but midfielder Momo Diaby remains sidelined with a foot injury.

After playing a three at the back system for the previous two league games, Munoz hinted he could change the formation for the visit of Ipswich.

"This week we have been working (in training) with a defence of four. You never know and it's important the team is able to play different formations. It depends on the players what you have. We were more solid but I think also we are solid with a 4-3-3. We will see (against Ipswich). It's about the opponents we play too," Munoz told Yorkshire Live.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we looked at how the Owls could line up against the Tractor Boys.

GK: Devis Vasquez

Vasquez has established himself as Wednesday's number one goalkeeper since his arrival on loan from AC Milan this summer.

The 25-year-old has been away on international duty with Colombia, but he should retain his place between the sticks.

RB: Callum Paterson

Should Munoz decide to switch to a back four, he is facing a tough decision on who to start at right-back.

Liam Palmer and Pol Valentin are both strong options, but Paterson has performed well when deployed in this position this season and he could get the nod.

CB: Di'Shon Bernard

Bernard has started the last two league games for the Owls and after helping his side keep a clean sheet against Leeds, he should retain his place.

The 22-year-old has been away on international duty with Jamaica, but he is likely to start.

CB: Bambo Diaby

After missing the opening game against Southampton due to suspension, Diaby has started every league game for Wednesday.

The 25-year-old seems to be ahead of the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Michael Ihiekwe in the pecking order and he should feature once again here.

LB: Akin Famewo

Whenever he has operated with a back four this season, Munoz has started Famewo at left-back.

Despite being a centre-half by trade, Famewo has been preferred over Reece James and Marvin Johnson in this role.

CM: George Byers

After an injury-disrupted start to the season, Byers has started the last three league games.

Now he is fully fit, the influential midfielder has shown signs in recent weeks that he is getting back to his best and he will be a key player for the Owls this campaign.

CM: John Buckley

Buckley could make his debut for Wednesday after completing his loan move from Blackburn Rovers on deadline day.

Fellow new addition Jeff Hendrick will also be pushing to start, but Buckley will bring quality and creativity to the Owls midfield and he is likely to come straight into the team.

CM: Barry Bannan

Captain Bannan has started all five league games for Wednesday so far this campaign.

After beginning the season in a more advanced role, Bannan has dropped deeper in recent weeks and his performances have improved.

RW: Juan Delgado

Delgado has been a regular for the Owls since his arrival from Pacos de Ferreira this summer.

The 30-year-old has been away on international duty with Chile, but should he return fully fit, he is likely to start.

ST: Lee Gregory

Gregory has been deployed in a deeper role in recent weeks, with Michael Smith playing as the central striker.

However, when Munoz has played a four at the back system, Gregory has been chosen as the lone striker and he could return to that position against Ipswich.

LW: Josh Windass

Windass has played a variety of different positions for the Owls this season, but he could feature on the left this weekend.

With no goals to his name so far this campaign, Windass will be hoping to get off the mark against the Tractor Boys.