Smith? Barlaser? – Can you name which Rotherham United player scored each these 15 goals this season?

Rotherham United will be seeking to solidify their Championship status in the second half of the campaign under the stewardship of Paul Warne, with the Millers having had to battle hard for points in the league thus far.

Here, we have devised a 15 question quiz which is designed to test your knowledge of the goals that the club have scored so far this season.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 15 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? Keiran Sadlier Freddie Ladapo Michael Ihiekwe Michael Smith