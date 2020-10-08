‘Smells like promotion’, ‘Announce Knockaert’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Hughton reshape starts to take place

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Paul Trollope as assistant manager.

This week we’ve seen Chris Hughton appointed as Forest manager, with the former Newcastle and Brighton boss replacing Sabri Lamouchi after a dismal run of form either side of the summer.

Hughton has previously won promotion with Newcastle and Brighton, as well as helping the latter first establish themselves back in the Premier League.

Now, it has been announced that Trollope has followed Hughton into the building at the City Ground. He arrives after working with Hughton at Brighton, Norwich City and Birmingham City, with the reshape in Nottingham really taking shape now.

Many fans are delighted with the initial arrival of Trollope alongside Hughton…

Smells like promotion https://t.co/WoeQl0NM04 — ⭐️Future manager of NFFC⭐️ (@TheMightyTazer) October 8, 2020

Welcome to the club Paul happy you could join us 🔴⚪️ #NFFC https://t.co/UzWq1ymxME — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) October 8, 2020

Announce premier league — OUTLAW☠️💀🐎 (@The_Outlaw___) October 8, 2020

Paul Trollope officially confirmed as #NFFC assistant manager. No surprise given his history with Chris Houghton. — Connor (@ImConnorWoolley) October 8, 2020

Whilst a few fans are pleased to see Trollope arrive, others still have eyes on the transfer window. Anthony Knockaert has been linked with the Reds and a couple of fans are desperate to see him arrive…

Announce Knockaert — James Rooke (@Jrooke9579) October 8, 2020

Announce Knockaert in a Garibaldi red shirt — 𝘗𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘦💱 (@NFFCWoodz) October 8, 2020