Nottingham Forest

‘Smells like promotion’, ‘Announce Knockaert’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Hughton reshape starts to take place

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Paul Trollope as assistant manager. 

This week we’ve seen Chris Hughton appointed as Forest manager, with the former Newcastle and Brighton boss replacing Sabri Lamouchi after a dismal run of form either side of the summer.

Hughton has previously won promotion with Newcastle and Brighton, as well as helping the latter first establish themselves back in the Premier League.

Now, it has been announced that Trollope has followed Hughton into the building at the City Ground. He arrives after working with Hughton at Brighton, Norwich City and Birmingham City, with the reshape in Nottingham really taking shape now.

Many fans are delighted with the initial arrival of Trollope alongside Hughton…

Whilst a few fans are pleased to see Trollope arrive, others still have eyes on the transfer window. Anthony Knockaert has been linked with the Reds and a couple of fans are desperate to see him arrive…


