‘Smells like another Conor Washington’ – Many QPR fans react as club close in on deal for Stoke and Derby target

QPR have reportedly agreed a £2 million fee for in-demand Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the west London club.

A string of Championship sides, including Barnsley, Derby County, Middlesbrough, and Stoke City have been linked with the 24-year-old but it appears the R’s are close to winning the race for the forward.

According to the Daily Mail, QPR have agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £2 million for the striker.

Dykes missed Livingston’s SPFL clash with Rangers today and it is understood that the details of his move to the R’s is currently being finalised.

The forward fired in 12 goals and provided 10 assists for the Scottish club last term and has been in good form this season, scoring twice in his three appearances.

The report claims that R’s boss Mark Warburton is looking to add more pace and power to his side ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and believes that Ebere Eze is likely to leave this summer.

It appears the west London club are closing in on the signing of Dykes but the move has proven divisive among fans of the R’s.

Read their reaction here:

I hope I’m wrong and I’ll support him regardless but us signing Dykes smells like another Conor Washington 😩 #IHopeImWrong #qpr — RangersBoy8 (@Simon_Corley) August 16, 2020

Not overly ecstatic about Dykes to QPR but we’ll see — jack bellamy (@JCBellamy1872) August 16, 2020

Looks to be another Washington — George QPR (@GeorgeG64955207) August 16, 2020

He’s decent but 2 million is a bit steep — ross blair (@rossblair1809) August 16, 2020

I watch lots of Scottish fitbaw, and in my humble opinion there's a much better raw young striker in Scotland, namely Lawrence Shankland. he'd be worth the punt. Dykes simply isn't that good. QPR fans should prepare to be underwelmed, again. — Roesider (@RiverRoesider) August 16, 2020

I know nothing about Lyndon Dykes what so ever but the comments from people who watch Scottish football all seem SHOCKED that we're paying £2m for him, which doesn't bode well #QPR — Robert Tarrant (@taz_qpr) August 16, 2020

What's the feeling on lyndon dykes then I got a feeling he might end up a class signing what do you guys reckon? #qpr — THEY CALL ME DEL BOY (@MrHughesn1) August 16, 2020

Looks like a natural finisher, but so did Conor Washington 😂 — specy (@GeorgeCassidy) August 16, 2020