‘Smells like another Conor Washington’ – Many QPR fans react as club close in on deal for Stoke and Derby target

9 mins ago

QPR have reportedly agreed a £2 million fee for in-demand Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the west London club. 

A string of Championship sides, including Barnsley, Derby County, Middlesbrough, and Stoke City have been linked with the 24-year-old but it appears the R’s are close to winning the race for the forward.

According to the Daily Mail, QPR have agreed a fee believed to be in the region of £2 million for the striker.

Dykes missed Livingston’s SPFL clash with Rangers today and it is understood that the details of his move to the R’s is currently being finalised.

The forward fired in 12 goals and provided 10 assists for the Scottish club last term and has been in good form this season, scoring twice in his three appearances.

The report claims that R’s boss Mark Warburton is looking to add more pace and power to his side ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and believes that Ebere Eze is likely to leave this summer.

It appears the west London club are closing in on the signing of Dykes but the move has proven divisive among fans of the R’s.

