Derby County

‘Smashing it’, ‘Deserves credit’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on key figure after impressive win

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County’s positive form under Wayne Rooney continued as they impressively beat Swansea City 2-0 this evening.

The Manchester United legend endured a tough start as part of the new managerial team following Phillip Cocu’s dismissal. However, since taking sole charge, the Rams are unbeaten under Rooney.

That run has stretched to six games now, as goals from Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak gave Derby a deserved victory over the promotion hopefuls.

Pleasingly for Rooney, it continues the great defensive record that has been set in recent weeks, with the East Midlands outfit having now recorded four successive clean sheets.

Whilst Derby remain in the bottom three on goal difference, there are clear positive signs to take moving forward, with Rooney now a firm favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.

And, it’s fair to say most fans would welcome that, despite the initial doubts over the 35-year-old’s credentials. Here we look at some of the comments…


Article title: ‘Smashing it’, ‘Deserves credit’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on key figure after impressive win

