‘Smashing it’, ‘Deserves credit’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on key figure after impressive win

Derby County’s positive form under Wayne Rooney continued as they impressively beat Swansea City 2-0 this evening.

The Manchester United legend endured a tough start as part of the new managerial team following Phillip Cocu’s dismissal. However, since taking sole charge, the Rams are unbeaten under Rooney.

That run has stretched to six games now, as goals from Colin Kazim-Richards and Kamil Jozwiak gave Derby a deserved victory over the promotion hopefuls.

Pleasingly for Rooney, it continues the great defensive record that has been set in recent weeks, with the East Midlands outfit having now recorded four successive clean sheets.

Whilst Derby remain in the bottom three on goal difference, there are clear positive signs to take moving forward, with Rooney now a firm favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.

And, it’s fair to say most fans would welcome that, despite the initial doubts over the 35-year-old’s credentials. Here we look at some of the comments…

sorry but ROONEY deserves credit for this not mcclaren!!! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Gem 💎 (@gempopmoo) December 16, 2020

If this is the Rooney team we get for the rest of the season then we’ll be sound. #dcfc #dcfcfans @derbycounty — ℂ𝕚𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕟 𝔻𝕠𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕥𝕪 (@C_Doherty19) December 16, 2020

Absolutely tremendous to a man. Think Rooney deserves a crack at this yano. Up the Rams #dcfc — Ashley Chapman (@AshChapman94) December 16, 2020

Rooney smashing it so far. Early doors but he’s not done much wrong yet #dcfc — dcfc (@dcfc_fan21) December 16, 2020

Give Rooney the job… there I said it. Humble pie warm in my belly. Unbeaten in 6. 4 clean sheets in a row and a team that is now fighting for one an other. You Rams #dcfc — The Fans Derby County (@fans_county) December 16, 2020

Great 3 points and finally a performance we needed, in Rooney I trust 🐏🐏🐏#dcfc — Harry (@HarryPickett) December 16, 2020

Rooney 😍😍😍 6 games no losses every player fighting love it 🖤🖤🖤🐏🐏🐏🐏 #dcfc — SLATER (@DukeOfILSON) December 16, 2020

I'm finally gonna say it.

Rooney for the job#dcfc#dcfcfans — Rudders (@Harry_Rudkin) December 16, 2020