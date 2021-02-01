‘Smart signing’ – Many QPR fans react to emerging West Brom transfer agreement

Queens Park Rangers have completed the loan signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field.

The R’s picked up a massive away win over Watford tonight, with goals from Albert Adomah and Charlie Austin securing a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road.

But there was still time for Mark Warburton to add one more player to his squad, with Sam Field arriving on loan from West Brom.

Field has made three Premier League appearances for Albion this season, but has been unable to feature under Sam Allardyce as of yet.

The 22-year-old has now completed a loan move to QPR, having spent part of last season on loan in London with Charlton.

Field will hope to add a bit of quality to the R’s midfield and help them climb the table and move away from danger.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions to this late arrival, as the club manage to get a deal over the line just before the deadline…

This is the what the club should be doing, 22 year old, England youth international with something to prove. Welcome to the club — Robert Barker (@robbo159) February 1, 2021

That's a good one. Good age, some championship experience. Really like the option to perm too, well done Rangers! — Alan Simpson (@alansimps1984) February 1, 2021

Where’s your football knowledge mate, he’s a good young hungry player and we have a view to a permanent deal, very good signing much better than getting another 32 year old on a 6 month loan — Kyle🏄🏻‍♂️ (@kjunkere98) February 1, 2021

Smart signing tbf has good potential and now we have very good depth in our squad him and johansen as our midfield 2 please — Nathan Sellar (@NathanSellar1) February 1, 2021

Know nothing about him but young and prem league experience. Sounds alright 👏 — Loftus Roads (@4EverQPR) February 1, 2021

he’s absolutely class get in, you rssss — James howard (@jhoward4_) February 1, 2021

Decent young player, happy with that — Harry Wills (@itsHarryWills) February 1, 2021