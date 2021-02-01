Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Smart signing’ – Many QPR fans react to emerging West Brom transfer agreement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Queens Park Rangers have completed the loan signing of West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field.

The R’s picked up a massive away win over Watford tonight, with goals from Albert Adomah and Charlie Austin securing a 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road.

But there was still time for Mark Warburton to add one more player to his squad, with Sam Field arriving on loan from West Brom.

Field has made three Premier League appearances for Albion this season, but has been unable to feature under Sam Allardyce as of yet.

The 22-year-old has now completed a loan move to QPR, having spent part of last season on loan in London with Charlton.

Field will hope to add a bit of quality to the R’s midfield and help them climb the table and move away from danger.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions to this late arrival, as the club manage to get a deal over the line just before the deadline…


