Leeds United are interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The Yorkshire outfit are keen to strengthen in the middle of the park in this transfer window, with the club already being linked with a move for Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer.

However, another option the club is looking at is 21-year-old Han-Noah Massengo, who is a free agent this summer after failing to agree to a new contract at Ashton Gate.

Despite being a free agent, Leeds would have to agree to a compensation package for the midfielder because of his age.

Massengo played 110 times for the Robins in the Championship, failing to register a single goal but grabbing three assists.

Would Han-Noah Massengo be a good signing for Leeds United?

Here, we asked three FLW writers for their thoughts on Leeds being interested in signing Massengo from Bristol City.

Brett Worthington

Leeds need to strengthen in the midfield area this summer and, therefore, may be sensible in making a move for Han-Noah Massengo.

The midfielder is still a young, raw player, but he has plenty of time ahead of him to improve his game and develop more.

Massengo does lack goals, but as a defensive midfielder, that isn’t really his job. His main role is to sweep between the defence and midfield.

He may not be the most exciting signing, but given that he won’t be an expensive purchase and is a player that has the potential to be even better, this could be a good move from the club.

He would suit Leeds style of play, but it would be crucial for the club to bring in another midfielder with a bit more experience to play alongside him.

Adam Elliott

Leeds need plenty of midfielders this summer, so the links to Hamer and Massengo make sense.

The midfielder is tidy on the ball, and seems to have kicked on in the last few years somewhat, especially after a successful loan to Ligue 2.

Given that he would only cost compensation, it would be a smart signing, and one which could save the Whites a fortune if he fulfills his potential in the coming years.

However, Leeds could ideally do with more experience in midfield. Massengo’s age potentially blocks the pathway for the likes of Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate into first-team action.

This is particularly important to point out in Gyabi’s case, who is a midfielder with a high ceiling and broad skill set. The 19-year-old needs game time next season, and Massengo could potentially take some of his minutes.

Leeds need two or three midfielders this summer, but the best way to go is perhaps more peak age players with experience to help nurture the likes of Gyabi and Bate through slowly. Whereas, Massengo would be another inexperienced head in a similar age group.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Following his exit from Bristol City, Han Noah Massengo could be a great addition for Leeds United this summer.

The 21-year-old is a real talent, especially at this level, and the compensation fee set to be paid for whoever snaps him up is minimal compared to the sort of transfer fee you would be looking at for a player of his quality.

Leeds could also do with reinforcements in the central area of the pitch ahead of the new campaign, with ongoing speculation over the likes of Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, and Brenden Aaronson.

All in all, this seems like it would be a good deal for the Whites.