‘Smart move’, ‘Poor’ – Many Sunderland fans debate Kyril Louis-Dreyfus action following recent report

Sunderland’s players and staff have reportedly been on furlough once again this summer, which has drawn a split reaction from Black Cats fans.

According to Chronicle Live, the North East club are one of a number of EFL sides that have taken advantage of the scheme that allows players to be placed on furlough between seasons, which was agreed by the EFL and HMRC.

The scheme sees the Government pay 80% of wages up to £2,500 per month and it is understood that Sunderland have paid the rest to ensure all players and staff are receiving their full wages.

The Black Cats were taken over by billionaire Kyril Louis-Dreyfus earlier this year but it seems the Frenchman is doing all he can to ensure the club is run as sustainably as possible during this time of financial uncertainty.

Even so, it seems the decision doesn’t sit well with parts of the Stadium of Light faithful, while others appear to see the business sense in the move.

Many supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter, which appears to have split the fanbase.

Read their reaction here:

Kyril skint already https://t.co/fZrWwReUSG — Rye Moran (@Rye_Moran) June 25, 2021

I said he was just here to hide behind his money. #KLDOUT https://t.co/mJwmZZKSSZ — Jase Ashman (@AshmanJase) June 25, 2021

#SAFC shouldn't be using furlough (see: taxpayers money) to fund our pre season. Poor. https://t.co/HujFwEnU8X — Lauder. (@JLauder91) June 25, 2021

Ethically, this is pretty bad. From a football point of view, this makes total sense. https://t.co/2pD33QI4n2 — Kevin Moeliker (@Kevsol) June 25, 2021

We’re a league one club. Regardless of ownership how, from a business point of view, feasible to pay staff when there is no income and has been reduced revenue for the past season. Its always only Sunderland who get called out for it. Why? If it’s there use it. https://t.co/pGdOr72f0f — Adam (@FulwellAdam) June 25, 2021

It’s interesting to hear, but this really isn’t worth getting wound up about. A club in our position, regardless of the depth of the owner’s pockets, needs to cut its cloth accordingly. This is a perfectly sensible, logical move. https://t.co/KfPecamjFt — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) June 25, 2021

Good. All the more money to spend on players. Will need every penny. https://t.co/izO2PoNdSe — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) June 25, 2021

Smart move, if it’d available you take it, and it’s only for a month or so between end of season and now, hopefully see some movement with contracts players etc in the next week now https://t.co/vmlcRSyzas — Joe 🍕🏆 (@joe_112233) June 25, 2021