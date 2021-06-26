Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Smart move’, ‘Poor’ – Many Sunderland fans debate Kyril Louis-Dreyfus action following recent report

Sunderland’s players and staff have reportedly been on furlough once again this summer, which has drawn a split reaction from Black Cats fans.

According to Chronicle Live, the North East club are one of a number of EFL sides that have taken advantage of the scheme that allows players to be placed on furlough between seasons, which was agreed by the EFL and HMRC.

The scheme sees the Government pay 80% of wages up to £2,500 per month and it is understood that Sunderland have paid the rest to ensure all players and staff are receiving their full wages.

The Black Cats were taken over by billionaire Kyril Louis-Dreyfus earlier this year but it seems the Frenchman is doing all he can to ensure the club is run as sustainably as possible during this time of financial uncertainty.

Even so, it seems the decision doesn’t sit well with parts of the Stadium of Light faithful, while others appear to see the business sense in the move.

Many supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter, which appears to have split the fanbase.

