‘Smart move’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react as player’s temporary departure is confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed that forward Benji Kimpioka has signed for Vanarama National League side Torquay United on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Kimpioka has found regular game time in the Sunderland first-team hard to come by this season, which is partly due to injury problems that he’s been faced with in this year’s campaign.

But he’s been in good form for the club’s under-23s team this term, with Kimpioka scoring four goals in six appearances for the Black Cats.

Speaking on Kimpioka’s departure, Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman admitted that the club are keen to find Kimpioka regualr game time in senior football.

“Benji has missed a significant period of the season and we are delighted that he’s now returned to full fitness. We are keen for him to obtain more games in a competitive setting and based upon the point we are at in the season, this is a great opportunity for him.”

He’s signed for a Torquay United side that are in contention to win promotion into League Two, as they’re currently sat third in the Vanarama National League table.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Kimpioka’s temporary departure from the Stadium of Light.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Smart as he won’t get much first team football with Stewart back fit — Lewis (@Lewis_h__) March 27, 2021

Shame hopefully comes back even better — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) March 27, 2021

Why am I crying 🥲 — Liam ツ (@SAFCLiam17) March 27, 2021

Lee sorting his Dad out, great signing for that level — 𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘮𝘢𝘯 (@JosephSpeckman) March 27, 2021

Go and boss it 💪 — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) March 27, 2021

Good luck Benji lets them see what your made of — Tom Crangle (@Tom01Crangle) March 27, 2021

Grab a hatful and enjoy the beaches dude! — Saul Henry 🇦🇶 ❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️ (@SaulHenry101) March 27, 2021

Be good experience for him. — Edith Storey (@EdithStorey3) March 27, 2021

Smart move. He won’t be getting any games here the rest of the season, getting his first actual run in pro football will be beneficial to him And LJ’s dad manages them🤷‍♂️😂 https://t.co/bjs8Imchlw — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) March 27, 2021