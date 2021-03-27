Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Smart move’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react as player’s temporary departure is confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed that forward Benji Kimpioka has signed for Vanarama National League side Torquay United on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season. 

Kimpioka has found regular game time in the Sunderland first-team hard to come by this season, which is partly due to injury problems that he’s been faced with in this year’s campaign.

But he’s been in good form for the club’s under-23s team this term, with Kimpioka scoring four goals in six appearances for the Black Cats.

Speaking on Kimpioka’s departure, Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman admitted that the club are keen to find Kimpioka regualr game time in senior football.

“Benji has missed a significant period of the season and we are delighted that he’s now returned to full fitness. We are keen for him to obtain more games in a competitive setting and based upon the point we are at in the season, this is a great opportunity for him.”

He’s signed for a Torquay United side that are in contention to win promotion into League Two, as they’re currently sat third in the Vanarama National League table.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Kimpioka’s temporary departure from the Stadium of Light.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


