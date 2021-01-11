‘Smart move’, ‘He’ll smash that league’ – Many Derby County fans react as player’s Pride Park departure is confirmed

Derby County midfielder Isaac Hutchinson has joined League Two side Forest Green Rovers on loan until the end of the season, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the club.

The 20-year-old made his Rams debut in the FA Cup defeat to Chorley on Saturday, captaining a side made up of academy players as the senior squad was unavailable.

It was announced earlier today that Hutchinson had joined Forest Green on loan for the rest of the season.

The midfielder has a chance to help Mark Cooper’s side secure what would be a historic promotion to League One, with the Green Devils currently sitting third and having never reached the third tier in their history.

Hutchinson has experience in the EFL’s lower tiers, having made 40 appearances for Southend United before making the switch to Pride Park in October last year.

The Brighton academy product has spent the majority of his time at Pride Park with the club’s U23s but it appears the Rams feel his development is better served out on loan.

Did Derby County sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Derby sign Duane Holmes for more or less than £1 million? More Less

That feeling seems to be echoed by the majority of the Derby faithful with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the move.

Read their reaction here:

Good move that. Looked good against Chorley and wasn't far off them physically. Glad to see he can get some matches at a good level — Jimmy Gregory 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JimmyDCFC) January 11, 2021

No surprise here…He was literally head and shoulders above the rest on Saturday..Hope it goes well for him 👍 — LondonRam (@RamAbrazil1970) January 11, 2021

Good move, go and play regular 1st team football in a hard league, far better for your development than playing u23 football. A win,win for both you and Derby County. Good Luck at the Vegan Arena — RBjnr (@DarleysNo6) January 11, 2021

Good move need to get more young lads out learning there trade will come back better — John Bates (@jonnybdcfc1983) January 11, 2021

great move he’ll smash that league — blake (@blakedcfc) January 11, 2021

All the very best Issac, you were brill on Saturday. 🙌🏻🙌🏻⚽️🐏 — Michele 🖤🐏⚽️ (@mish_1974) January 11, 2021

Come back next Season physically ready for the first team, smart move — Alfie (@alraterkid) January 11, 2021

Great talent. — f#cking love Derby ⚫️⚪️ (@derbytwits) January 11, 2021