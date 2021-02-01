‘Smart business’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as player signing is confirmed

Birmingham City have committed to a busy final few days of the mid-season transfer window as they’ve secured a second striker signing in consecutive days.

24 hours after confirming the arrival of Aberdeen target man Sam Cosgrove for a £2 million outlay, Aitor Karanka has added young Man City starlet Keyendrah Simmonds on a two-and-a-half year deal.

And with a deal for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet still on the table – with Birmingham reportedly giving the Scottish club a ‘take it or leave it’ ultimatum – the Blues could have some strike-force to choose from for the rest of the season.

Whilst Cosgrove is a player who can slot straight into the starting line-up, Simmonds looks like more of a project player for Karanka to develop.

The 19-year-old was out of contract at City at the end of the season, and Birmingham have swooped to tie him down until 2023.

Simmonds hasn’t made many appearances for City’s under-23 team this season, just three to be exact with fellow teenager Liam Delap being the leading light of that squad.

But there seems to be more of a pathway at St Andrew’s for Simmonds to break into the first-team, although it’s unclear as to whether he will start with the seniors or the development squad.

Birmingham fans have been reacting to the deal on Twitter

