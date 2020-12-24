‘Smart bit of business’ – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing move for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly holding talks over bringing midfielder Andre Green to the club according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has been a free-agent since leaving Aston Villa at the end of the 2019/20 season, after struggling for consistent game time with the club.

Green spent last year’s campaign on loan with both Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, although his efforts for the Addicks weren’t quite enough, as they were relegated into the third-tier of English football after a poor league campaign under the management of Lee Bowyer.

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled themselves in the Championship this season though, with Tony Pulis’ side currently sat 23rd in the second-tier standings.

Reinforcements are certainly needed heading towards the January transfer window, and the Owls are clearly keen to add Green to their squad in the near future.

But would Green be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday and is he needed by the Owls?

We discuss…..

Alfie Burns:

He’s needed, along with a handful of others at Wednesday this winter!

Green is a player that really impressed me at Aston Villa earlier in his career and it’s been disappointing for him that he’s been left behind by the club after they’ve won promotion to the Premier League.

At 22, he’s got bags of room to grow into a top player and I think he could do that at Hillsborough. He provides width and Wednesday’s squad badly needs that at the moment.

Additionally, the straight talking nature of Tony Pulis will be good for him. It’ll be something of a footballing education if he moves to Hillsborough.

Ned Holmes:

I really like this from a Wednesday perspective.

They desperately need more options in the final third and Green is just that. It’s a huge surprise to me that the 22-year-old is still a free agent and the Owls would be wise to capitalise on that.

He isn’t the prolific goalscorer they so desperately need but he’s a dynamic attacker capable of playing across the forward line and causing issues for opposition defences.

At his age, this could be a signing that pays dividends for years to come for Wednesday as a fresh start and regular football could be just what he needs to kick-start his career.

This could prove a really smart bit of business.

Have any of these players ever been in Sheffield Wednesday’s academy? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 22 1. Liam Palmer Yes No

Phil Spencer:

This could be a very good move.

Sheffield Wednesday are in real need of attacking quality and Andre Green certainly fits the bill.

After coming through the ranks with Aston Villa he was tipped for big things, but now finds himself at something of a crossroad in his career.

That said, there’s no doubt over his quality.

Given that he’s available on a free transfer it seems like a relatively risk-free signing and one that Tony Pulis should definitely look at.