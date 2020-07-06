‘Smart bit of business’ – Everton tipped to swoop for Leeds ace: The verdict

Quoted by Football Insider, Danny Mills has suggested that Everton should look at a move for Ben White in the summer transfer window, rather than targeting a return for John Stones.

White has had an excellent season for Leeds United, but would he be an excellent signing for Everton if he joined?

Our writers debate whether Mills has got a point…

George Harbey

He could be right.

I think John Stones is a shadow of the player he once was, to be honest, although I do still feel that he is a quality centre-half who could be a really good addition for Everton.

I’d trust Ben White to do a better job in the Premier League nowadays, though. He has been excellent on loan at Leeds and has shown all the attributes needed to thrive in the top-flight, and his calm and composed ball-playing abilities would help him fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

He’s obviously younger and more inexperienced than Stones, but he has massive potential and would jump at the chance of playing for a massive club like Everton, I feel.

Jacob Potter

I think he’s spot on here.

Stones would likely cost Everton a considerable amount of money in wages, and I think that White would be a much cheaper option.

White has been brilliant for Leeds, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if he was to move on from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

He’s got age on his side, and has shown remarkable improvements in recent months, as the Whites edge closer to achieving a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League.

Signing White over Stones would be a smart bit of business by the Toffees, that’s for certain.

Alfie Burns

You can see the thinking here and the pair have very, very similar qualities.

Stones has always been good in possession, like White, with their game built on a strong passing game and suiting their manager’s style.

The biggest problem with Stones is his actual defensive work, but you could have that concern about White too, with the 22-year-old never tested in the Premier League.

White, of course, has age on his side and three or four years of development ahead of him. That in itself is a good thing and might be a deciding factor for Everton.

There’s risk with bringing both in, but you can certainly see why White is the more attractive option here. The potential is all there, it is just about making sure he isn’t guilty of the same defensive mistakes Stones is.