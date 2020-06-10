‘Smart bit of business’ – Charlton eye midfield signing: The verdict

As per the Athletic, Charlton are interested in signing Ben Watson in the summer window if he does not sign a new deal with Nottingham Forest.

His contract with the Reds is expiring this summer and he could be moving on a free, but would he be a good signing for Charlton?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart bit of business by the Addicks if they can get an agreement in place with Watson.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether he’d be a good enough option for Nottingham Forest this season as they look to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

But Watson has been brilliant for the Reds, and would add some much-needed experience to the Charlton team if he signed up with Lee Bowyer’s side.

However, if the Addicks were to be relegated this season, I do fear for their chances of landing his signature in the summer.

With QPR also reportedly interested in signing Watson, Charlton will have a tough fight on their hands as they look to add to their squad this term.

George Harbey

What a coup this would be.

If Charlton drop down into League One, which you have to say looks quite likely at the moment given the chaos off the pitch and the situation regarding Lyle Taylor, then bringing in a player like Watson who is experienced and has real quality on the ball would be massive – but also a massive task if they drop.

He has been excellent for Nottingham Forest this season and is undoubtedly one of their most important players, playing an influential role in their push for the play-offs under Sabri Lamouchi.

It would be harsh on Charlton players if they were to be relegated back down to League One at the first time of asking, but Watson’s character and presence in the dressing room would be beneficial for the Addicks and for Lee Bowyer, though there’s surely only a chance he joins if they stay up.

Alfie Burns

Watson would be a top signing for Charlton and it’d be some coup from Lee Bowyer if he managed to strike a deal to bring the midfielder to The Valley.

12 months ago you might not have said that, but Watson has been excellent in the Forest midfield this season and Sabri Lamouchi has built his side around him.

Of course, he’d be stepping into a very different environment were he to move to Charlton, but that isn’t to say that he wouldn’t be successful; he’s got incredible experience and would be a huge addition to Bowyer’s dressing room.

Charlton might have to stay in the Championship to get their hands on him, but it is definitely a deal that Bowyer should be pushing for.